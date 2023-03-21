GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but bank 'whack-a-mole' not over

By Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Global shares jumped on Tuesday after the rescue of Credit Suisse stemmed a rout in equities and whetted risk appetites, although uncertainty about the financial system limited buying as investors await the outcome of a key Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed began a two-day meeting earlier on Tuesday and after a wild few sessions, investors are divided about whether the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, or skip a chance at raising borrowing costs this month.

"We expect a 25-basis-point rate hike," economists at TD Securities said. "Post-meeting communication is likely to emphasize that the Fed is not done yet in terms of tightening, with officials also flagging the more uncertain economic environment."

By mid-morning in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.70%, the .SPXjumped 0.85%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 0.89%.

First Republic Bank FRC.N, the lender currently drawing the most concern from U.S. investors, surged 33.4% on news that JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with other big banks on new steps to stabilise First Republic with a possible investment.

Many investors had thought concerns about the stability of the banking sector were a thing of the past after the 2008 crisis. But the collapse of a number of U.S. regional lenders, plus the eleventh-hour rescue of Credit Suisse, are forcing central bankers to prioritise fighting inflation alongside keeping money flowing through the financial system.

The jury is out on whether the Bank of England will hold fire when it meets this week, and the picture isn't much clearer for the European Central Bank, which raised rates last week, but left traders without much idea of what to expect next.

"It seems the penny is dropping, most central banks hiked interest rates too late and then raised rates too fast. And now the world is reeling with a banking crisis," Saxo Bank strategist Jessica Amir said.

European banking stocks, which look to be heading for their biggest monthly slide in three years, rose by 3.5% on Tuesday, helping lift the regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX by 1.4%, while other measures of investor risk aversion subsided.

The Swiss government-backed takeover of Credit SuisseCSGN.S by UBS UBSG.S has helped soothe concerns over European financial stability.

But the wipeout of some Credit Suisse bondholders has sent shockwaves through bank debt markets, while the speed with which trouble spread from regional U.S. banks to humble a big systemic bank in Europe has rattled markets.

U.S officials are looking at ways to temporarily expand Federal Deposit Insurance Corp coverage to all deposits, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

"While global regulators are acting with pace, this appears to be a game of 'whack-a-mole,'" bank analyst Jonathan Mott at Barrenjoey in Sydney said.

With so much tension in markets right now, gold has shot up to around $2,000 an ounce this week for the first time in a year. Spot gold prices XAU=took a breather on Tuesday and were down 1.37% at $1,951.59 an ounce.

ADDITIONAL TEARS

Bondholders usually outrank shareholders in the event of a restructuring or bankruptcy. But Credit Suisse AT1 owners ended up empty-handed, which unleashed a wave of selling in this kind of debt in the European market.

With the focus on the outlook for monetary policy, the dollar index =USD was flat at 103.19 against a basket of currencies around its lowest since Feb. 14, as investors grew confident enough to dip into other assets.

Fed funds futures imply about a 1-in-4 chance of the Fed pausing on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch tool, while markets are divided evenly on the prospect of a hike in Britain when the Bank of England meets on Thursday. 0#BOEWATCH

"The banking sector's near-death experience over the last two weeks is likely to make Fed officials more measured in their stance on the pace of hikes," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX research, Steve Englander.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Additional reporting by Iain Withers in London and Tom Westbrook in Sinagpore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Mark Potter, Susan Fenton and Andrea Ricci)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.