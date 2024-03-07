GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to records ahead of US jobs report, yields and dollar down

By Alden Bentley and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes rallied to record highs on Thursday, while government bond yields fell after the European Central Bank held interest rates steady and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that easing was likely in 2024 if inflation behaved.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes hit a near one-month low then steadied as investors adjusted positions before Friday's release of the February U.S. payrolls report.

That is a highly anticipated monthly U.S. economic release because of its centrality to the Fed's high employment and low inflation mandates.

That sent the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX to a record high. It closed up 0.99%, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 20.37 points, or 1.03%

"The data comes out, the market reacts. Then it's always filtered through 'How does the Fed see this?' Obviously, there is a major focus on the rate cut time table so that tomorrow's release will be important," said Quincy Krosby chief global strategist LPL Financial, referring to the payrolls report.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC hit an intraday record high and narrowly missed a closing record to end up 241.83 points, or 1.51%, at 16,273.38.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS went up 7.55 points, or 0.99%, closing at an all-time high.

Alignment of monetary policies should stabilize currencies, he said.

The dollar posted its biggest fall since late December against the yen, which rose on data showing Japanese workers' nominal pay surged in January, after the country's major employment union won big pay hikes in 2024 wage talks.

Against the Japanese yen JPY=, the dollar fell 0.88% to 148.05. The dollar index =USD fell 0.52% to 102.80, with the euro EUR= up 0.47% at $1.0948.

"The bond market's up. Commodities are up. Investors are buying everything except the dollar. There's more optimism about the economy. There's more optimism about earnings and there's more optimism about policy," said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Private Bank, also citing the MSCI world share index's record high.

The resurgent yen pulled Japanese stock indexes down from near records. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 492.07 points, or 1.23%, to 39,598.71.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ended the day 0.53% higher.

The 10-year Treasury note yield US10YT=RR continued a week-long slide to its lowest in about a month before steadying a bit. It was last off 1.7 basis points from late Wednesday at 4.087%.

Gold prices hit an all-time high on Thursday as Powell's comments fostered expectations for lower U.S. interest rates this year, which would make zero-yield gold more attractive to investors.

Spot gold XAU= went up 0.46% to $2,158.27 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.4% to $2,158.90 an ounce.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Alden Bentley; Editing by Richard Chang, Peter Graff and Jamie Freed)

