GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed in volatile market after U.S. inflation data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. equity indexes were mixed and the dollar was little changed in a volatile market on Tuesday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation stayed sticky in January, pushing out expectations of when the Federal Reserve will pause its rate-hiking cycle.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX swayed between positive and negative territory while U.S. Treasury yields were higher, having briefly declined after the data.

The consumer price index increased 6.4% in the 12 months through January, marking its smallest annual rise since late 2021 but faster than the 6.2% economists had expected.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.5% in January, after gaining 0.1% in December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

"The concern today is that inflation is not coming down fast enough and the Fed has to stay hawkish. When the bond market gets jittery it translates into the stock market," said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio.

Along with the data, Augustine pointed to contrasting messages from officials as a reason for the stock market's struggle to find a direction on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed is not finished raising rates yet but is "likely close."

But New York Fed President John Williams said that while inflation is moderating, the central bank has a ways to go to slow price increases and that it may take years to hit its 2% inflation target.

While some investors had harbored hopes the Fed could pause rate hikes after the next meeting, the data implied otherwise.

"I don’t think (this report) moves the needle for the Fed, and I suspect they're taking a hard look at the data. Does it mean we are headed for at least two more rate hikes? Absolutely," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, New York.

"My guess is the year-over-year decline in topline and core (CPI) suggests another 25 basis point hike in March and another one in May."

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.03 points, or 0.10%, to 4,141.32. Its session peak so far was a roughly 0.5% gain and its trough a 1% decline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.49 points, or 0.24%, to 34,162.44 while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 58.53 points, or 0.49%, to 11,950.32.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.08% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.16%. Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.04%.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.49% versus the greenback at 133.07 per dollar, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2168, up 0.27% on the day.

In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 4.4 basis points to 3.763%, from 3.719% late on Monday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 0.9 basis points to yield 3.8014%, from 3.792%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was up 9 basis points to yield 4.6239%, from 4.534%.

Oil prices fell after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve lifting some supply concerns from the market.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled down 1.35% at $79.06 per barrel and while Brent LCOc1 finished at $85.58, down 1.19%.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,854.99 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.11% to $1,854.00 an ounce.

