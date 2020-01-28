GLOBAL MARKETS-Selling abates after virus causes worst day since October

European markets rebounded early on Tuesday after the previous day's thumping, which saw investors worried about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China huddle in safe-haven assets.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.