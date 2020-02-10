GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe-havens rise on coronavirus concerns, stocks rebound

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold rose and the dollar hit a four-month high against the euro on Monday on safe-have appeal as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak passed that of the SARS epidemic two decades ago, but Wall Street rallied as investors took the long view.

Worries about the coronavirus kept investors on edge, as the World Health Organization warned transmission of the deadly virus among people who have not visited China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire."

Deal talks and a rally in defensive sectors helped the broad pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX close up 0.07%, while Wall Street rebounded on the outlook for earnings and the economy, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high.

Weak economic data in the eurozone made the dollar relatively more attractive than the single currency, especially considering Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report showing an acceleration in job growth in January.

Data on Monday showed Italian industrial output was much weaker than expected in December, another setback for the euro after data on Friday showed German industrial output suffered its biggest fall since recession-hit 2009.

A gauge of global equity markets traded little changed, paring most losses after Wall Street rebounded in contrast to declining share prices in Europe, which also fell on concerns about the extent of the coronavirus.

"We have the safe-haven bid from the coronavirus. That is killing EM and really benefiting the dollar, and to a lesser extent the yen and Swiss," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.14% and emerging market stocks lost 0.49%. In Europe, automakers .SXAP, among the most exposed to China, fell 0.8%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 124.31 points, or 0.43%, to 29,226.82. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.21 points, or 0.55%, to 3,345.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 88.30 points, or 0.93%, to 9,608.82.

"We know the coronavirus will affect results at least in first quarter," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "(But) we'll be back to growth as usual for the rest of the year."

Investors continued to monitor the advance of the virus, which had killed more than 900 people as of Sunday, mostly in China's provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The full economic impact of the virus is still unknown but is expected to exacerbate a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 4.7%, however, as its Shanghai factory returned to service.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.17%, with the euro EUR= down 0.3% to $1.091. The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 109.73 per dollar.

Bond yields fell. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury noteUS10YT=RR rose 7/32 in price to yield 1.5525%.

Treasury debt, which serves as a safe-haven investment in times of geopolitical and economic volatility, has been in demand since the start of the year. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which moves inversely to price, has fallen 17.8% since Dec. 31.

Shares overnight in Asia mostly fell. Japan's Nikkei .N225 was off 0.6%, South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 was 0.5% weaker while Australia's benchmark index .AXJO eased 0.14%.

China's indexes were the only ones in the black in Asia, with the blue-chip index .CSI300 adding 0.4% and Shanghai's SSE Composite .SSEC up 0.5%.

Oil prices dipped on weaker Chinese demand due to the coronavirus and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.

Oil has dropped more than 20% from a peak in January after the spreading virus hit demand in the world's largest oil importer and fueled concerns of excess supplies.

Brent crude LCOc1 slipped $1.20 to settle at $53.27 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 fell 75 cents to settle down at $49.57 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.4% higher at $1,579.50 an ounce.

Stocks stabilize as pace of reported virus infections slowshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2tyLx6W

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)

