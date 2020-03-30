Global Markets Retreat as Virus Spread Continues While Australian Stocks Surge on Stimulus Plan

Most global stocks retreated in the wake of the continued spread of coronavirus, though Australian equities surged on a new stimulus package.

There were 723,700 confirmed cases globally, including 143,025 in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins tracker of Covid-19 cases. It has now been two weeks since New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., started to implement shutdown measures.

President Donald Trump said social distancing measures would continue through the end of April and set June as his target for returning to normal.

The Stoxx Europe 600, which rose 6.1% last week, slipped 1.2%, with banks getting slammed after the chief regulator for the region recommended no dividend payments be made until the autumn.

ING, KBC Group, UniCredit and ABN Amro each withdrew dividend-paying proposals after the European Central Bank called on banks not to pay them through October. Other companies in Europe, including engineering group ABB, chip-equipment maker ASML Holding and luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy, reported the impact of coronavirus on their finances.

Crude-oil futures slumped over 4% in electronic trade, having briefly fallen below $20 a barrel. “From a technical point of view, the price is now dancing between the significant figure of $20 and the support at $20.50, which is the bottom reached in the last few weeks. A clear fall below $20 would open space for further declines amid this massively bearish trend,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

Australian stocks surged, with the ASX All-Ordinaries jumping close to 7%, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a A$130 billion ($80 billion) package to support employee wages. But other Asian markets were weaker, with the Nikkei 225 dropping 1.6% in Tokyo.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

