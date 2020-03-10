Global Markets Rebound After Trump Hints at Coronavirus-Fighting Tax Break

Stocks rose globally alongside U.S. stock futures on Tuesday on the heels of the worst rout for markets since the financial crisis.

President Donald Trump floated the idea of a cut to payroll taxes on Monday.

Dow futures are surging by more than 1,000 points and European and Asian equities rose after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted of more measures to battle the fast-growing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Dow futures surged over 1,100 points after a 2,000-point drop on Monday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 3.6% following a more than 7% slide. Asian markets also posted a rise and oil prices surged nearly 8%.

The gains come after President Donald Trump hinted in a White House news conference that he would seek payroll tax relief, among other measures to help businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, the FTSE MIB index rose over 3% after an 11% slump on Monday as the government put the entire country on lockdown to combat a rampant coronavirus outbreak. Other countries were trying to step up their own fight, with Spain shutting schools in two regions, including Madrid, amid soaring cases.

Analysts cautioned against getting too excited about Tuesday’s moves.

“On any ordinary day, gains of a couple of percent in indexes would be a solid day but given the scale of yesterday’s decline, it could well be nothing more than a dead cat bounce,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the U.K. and EMEA at OANDA.

“Ultimately, the sustainability of any rebound will hang on the policies we hear from various governments and central banks over the coming days,” he said in a note to clients.

U.S. crude prices soared 9% after a near 25% tumble on Monday. That’s even as Saudi Aramco on Tuesday said it would boost its supply of crude oil to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, as part of a price war with Russia.

The prospect of such a war played a key role in triggering the rout for global markets on Monday.

