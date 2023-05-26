GLOBAL MARKETS-Rates rethink, U.S. debt talks send stocks down for the week

By Huw Jones

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Global shares headed for a weekly loss on Friday as investors rethink how long interest rates were likely to keep rising, and watched a likely deal emerge from talks in Washington to avoid a U.S. default.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy are closing in on an agreement ahead of a June 1 deadline that would raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years while capping spending on most items.

The dollar=USD eased but stayed on track for a third straight weekly gain as markets bet on higher-for-longer interest rates. FRX/

GoldXAU= edged up from two-month lows, helped by the dip in the greenback, while oilLCOc1 was broadly steady.

Euro zone government bond yields headed for a weekly rise as robust economic data and hawkish remarks by central bank officials triggered some upward repricing in market bets on euro zone interest rates.

"This week has been a bit of wake up call to rate expectations. There is a realisation that inflation is going to be stickier for a lot longer," said Mike Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

Further rate clues will be gleaned from U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, often referred to as the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge, due before the opening bell on Wall Street.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.2%, but heading for a 1.4% loss for the week. In Europe, the STOXX .STOXX index of 600 companies was up 0.5%, but down about 2% over the week.

On Wall Street stock index futures were 1YMcv1, EScv1, NQcv1 were slightly firmer. The S&P 500 index .SPX and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI were on course for their worst weekly performance in over two months.

Traders took a step back from a few days of frenzied buying of chip and artificial intelligence stocks after a blowout forecast from Nvidia Corp NVDA.O sent the Nasdaq higher on Thursday. .N

"There is nervousness still, and trepidation with regards to the debt ceiling until we see that the deal is reached there," said Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

"Once that is settled, our focus really is on the gap which has widened earlier this week on the manufacturing and services data. That for us is the red flag out there ... we've been using that to reduce our exposure to cyclical parts of the market and reduce risk in general," Osman said.

CHINA RECOVERY QUESTIONED

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.4% with revenue and production upgrades for U.S. chipmaker NvidiaNVDA.O boosting Japanese firms with exposure. .T

Prices for Treasury bills maturing on the so-called X-date of June 1 912796ZG7= recovered with hopes for a breakthrough, while the rest of the curve was under pressure as investors have also been worrying U.S. rates will go higher.

The cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt dropped on Friday.

Two-year U.S. yields US2YT=RR hit a 2-1/2 month high of 4.552% in Asia on Friday, up 24 basis points on the week. Yields were little changed at 4.4998% ahead of Wall Street's open.

China's yuan slid along with Chinese stocks as the shine comes off expectations of a booming post-pandemic recovery, sending steel prices in China to a three-year low.

The yuan CNY=CFXS has been down for three weeks in a row and lost about 0.8% this week to touch troughs not seen since China was in the grip of COVID lockdowns late last year. It was last at 7.0570 to the dollar as investors worried about the economic outlook.

"The U.S. debt issues are not the only 'ceiling' that we are dealing with, as a slowdown in Chinese economic data suggests that a ceiling for growth may be forming as well," said RBC technical strategist George Davis.

Growth bellwether copper SCFc1 hit a six-month low in Shanghai on Thursday and is down about 2.5% on the week. Singapore iron ore SZZFc1 is down about 3% on the week.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.8% $76.88 a barrel. Spot gold XAU= is at $1,951 an ounce, up 0.6% on the day.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Developed markets interest rates https://tmsnrt.rs/3OFgf5u

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook, Editing by Lincoln Feast, Robert Birsel, Chizu Nomiyama)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.