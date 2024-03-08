GLOBAL MARKETS-Rate cut hopes lift stocks to new highs ahead of US payrolls

By Huw Jones

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Stock benchmarks hit new lifetime highs on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe in coming months, with U.S. jobs numbers the next data milestone ahead of Wall Street's open.

As stocks scaled fresh peaks, bond yields US10YT=RR and the dollar fell, while goldXAU= hit new highs for the fourth straight session.

While central banks on both sides of the Atlantic manage expectations of exactly when they will start lowering borrowing costs, investors pushed up the yen JPY=EBS after reports that Japan's central bank may begin hauling rates from negative territory as soon as this month.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year on the growing likelihood of lower borrowing costs.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were slightly weaker.

Crude oil LCOc1 prices seesawed amid the market's scrutiny of rate cut timings.

The MSCI All-Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.2%, hitting a new lifetime high of 774.95 points.

A year ago, investors were staring down the barrel of a U.S. banking crisis and worries about credit, but since then tech stocks have pushed stock indexes to record highs on the back of an AI boom, said Patrick Spencer, Baird vice chair of equities.

"You've got some very strong macro conditions, disinflation, the approaching monetary pivot, resilient earnings growth, and AI enthusiasm," Spencer said.

"Countering that you have unappealing technical developments where you've got some euphoric sentiment and frothy prices in tech, but I suspect as interest rates come down, the breadth of the market will widen," Spencer said.

In Europe, the STOXX .STOXX index of 600 companies was slightly firmer after hitting a new lifetime high of 504.39.

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there would be a rate cut in the spring, which he defined as from April until June 21, the date of the central bank's meeting that month.

German bund yieldsDE10YT=RR were on track to record their biggest weekly fall since mid-December on raised bets of an ECB cut in rates.

U.S. PAYROLLS BREATHER?

The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched jobs data at 1330 GMT is likely to show that growth in the jobs market slowed in February after two straight months of robust gains.

Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 200,000 jobs last month after surging 353,000 in January, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

After the payrolls, attention will immediately turn to next Tuesday's U.S. inflation report.

In Asia, expectations mounted that the Bank of Japan could finally exit negative interest rates this month.

That lit a fire under the yen JPY=EBS, lifting it to a one-month high against the dollar, and pushed domestic bond yields higher as well.

The Nikkei .N225 closed up 0.23%. .T

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.6%. Both indexes were set to end the week with marginal gains. .SS

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 0.7%.

Data on Thursday showed China's export and import growth in the January-February period beat forecasts, though that did little to turn battered sentiment around, as investors were left underwhelmed by the lack of details for strong stimulus from Beijing to shore up the country's economic recovery at this week's annual parliament session.

Hopes of rate cuts put downward pressure on U.S. government bond yields, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR easing to 4.4881%. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last trading lower at 4.0730%. US/

The dollar eased to a roughly two-month low against the euro EUR=EBS, with the single currency last at $1.093.

In commodity markets, Brent LCOc1 gave up earlier gains to ease 0.6% to $82.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 0.7% to $78.35 per barrel. O/R

Spot gold XAU= edged 0.4% higher to $2,168 an ounce. GOL/

