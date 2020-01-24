GLOBAL MARKETS-Positive eurozone data pushes global equity markets higher

Global equity markets rebounded on Friday, with the U.S. Nasdaq Composite Index hitting a record high, as investors took in positive economic data from Europe and worried less about the potential economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak in China.
