GLOBAL MARKETS-Nvidia-led rally pauses as investors eye Jackson Hole

By Koh Gui Qing and Tom Wilson

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - World stocks receded on Thursday as investors took a breather after bets that tech darling Nvidia NVDA.O will deliver blockbuster results paid off, while Treasury bond yields edged back higher following a big sell-off.

Profit-taking weighed on shares across the board, with the MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS dropping 0.91%. In the United States, the Dow Jones .DJI lost 1.08%, the S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.35% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC slid 1.9%. .N

Investors are now waiting for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday at a central bank summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for clues on the U.S. interest rates outlook, though Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gave a sign of things to come.

Harker said in an interview on Thursday that he doubted the Fed will need to raise rates again, but also indicated he was not ready to predict when the Fed might start cutting rates.

"Right now I think that we've probably done enough" and it is probably a good idea to hold steady for the rest of this year and see how that affects the economy, Harker told CNBC.

Profit-taking also took hold in Europe, where European stocks .STOXX gave up earlier gains to edge down 0.41%.

"To see what Jerome Powell now says in the light of some weaker underlying economic data - how he's going to message? Are we at the peak? Are we going to hold? - I think it's the absolutely crucial thing," said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management.

Nvidia gave up earlier gains to end flat after the company's revenue forecast demonstrated how a boom in generative AI technologies that can read and write in human-like ways - and powered almost exclusively by Nvidia's chips - shows no signs of slowing down.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira leapt more than 2% to 26.605 versus the dollar after a bigger-than-expected 750 basis-point rate hike, with stocks on the country's main banking index gaining more than 9%.

EASING YIELDS

Government bond yields eased, adding to a sense of relief across markets.

Euro zone yields hit multi-week lows with Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR 1.5 bps lower at 2.50%, having touched a 2-week low of 2.448%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR reached 4.2411%, compared with its U.S. close of 4.198% on Wednesday, when it eased from near 16-year highs after weak business activity data from the United States and the euro zone.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 1.5% higher, also lifted by Nvidia's bullish outlook.

Still, the index is down about 8% so far this month due to weakness in China's economy and yuan, as well as some gloomy factory readings from Japan, which also left sentiment fragile.

China stocks also rebounded on Thursday, however, with the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 advancing 0.7%.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies =USD, added 0.629%, and remains higher over the month.

The euro EUR=EBS lost 0.51% against the dollar, which earlier nursed some losses against Asian currencies, clipped by the softer-than-expected global economic data.

The Chinese yuan inched higher as the central bank continued to fix the daily mid-point at stronger-than-expected levels.

"With the Chinese currency edging higher today, foreign capital has flowed back in and helped stabilise China's stock markets," said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.

Oil prices were little changed. Brent crude futures LCOc1 hovered at $83.20 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 was steady at $78.89. Gold XAU= gained 0.12% to $1,916.53 per ounce. O/RGOL/

