GLOBAL MARKETS-New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on stocks, sterling, threatens more volatility

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell 2% on Monday, the dollar strengthened and market volatility surged amid growing unease over the economic impact of a new coronavirus strain in Britain which has seen several European countries shut their borders to the UK.

The news of the new strain, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, has put some 16 million Britons under tougher lockdowns and has overshadowed U.S. lawmakers' agreement over a long-awaited stimulus bill.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

Coinciding with the lack of a post-Brexit trade deal ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline, those developments sent the pound almost 2% lower at $1.3272 GBP=D3. Losses of more than 1% on UK equities .FTSE, .FTMC were led by 6%-7% tumbles at banks Lloyds and Barclays.

German shares fell around 2%, while pan-European travel and leisure stocks lost more than 5% .GDAXI, .SXTP.

MUFG analysts noted the tougher restrictions might have to remain place for months until more people are vaccinated.

"As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year. It will dampen optimism over a stronger economic recovery in 2021," they told clients, noting this setback could necessitate more monetary stimulus.

Volatility, a measure of price swings on an asset class, swung higher across the board, with Wall Street's "fear gauge" the VIX -- rising above 25% for the first time since Dec. 11 .VIX.

Implied overnight sterling volatility hit approached nine-month highs GBPONO=FN

Earlier, Asian shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.2% after hitting a string of record peaks last week. Japan's Nikkei .N225 shed 0.4%, off its highest since April 1991.

Futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 were down 0.6%, despite opening stronger after U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

The setback could upend bullish bets on commodities such as oil and copper which were expected to benefit from a growth upswing next year.

Brent crude futures dropped more than 3% while copper, a key economic growth barometer, fell off the $8000-per-tonne mark it recently scaled for the first time since 2013 LCOc1, CMCU3.

"Investors' rosy expectations for 2021 have suddenly vanished due to a new variant of the virus," Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co, said.

DOLLAR TIME

The risk-off picture provided a boost to safe-haven assets, from government bonds to gold to the U.S. dollar. Speculators who had taken bearish dollar positions to the biggest since September, trimmed those in the week to Dec. 15, data showed on Friday

The dollar index =USD rose as high as 90.68, up almost half a percent, well off last week's 89.723 level that marked the lowest since April 2018.

The euro edged lower at $1.222 EUR= while the yen firmed slightly at 103.5 per dollar JPY=.

The greenback also found support from a Nikkei report that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had told officials to ensure the dollar did not fall below 100 yen.

Gold prices meanwhile climbed to six-week highs at $1,896 an ounce XAU= while U.S. and German bonds rallied, with yields down three to four basis points.

The U.S. two-year/10-year Treasury yield curve, another important gauge of growth expectations, flattened a touch U2US10=TWEB. The curve had steepened on Friday to the highest levels in almost three years amid optimism about the stimulus bill. .

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Editing by William Maclean)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.