GLOBAL MARKETS-Most Asian shares slid on Fed caution; China rebounds amid growth hopes

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday, as a number of Federal Reserve speakers echoed Chair Jerome Powell in saying that interest rates are set to go higher, capping risk sentiment, while the dollar hovered near one-month highs.

Chinese shares, on the other hand, outperformed as jitters around the spy balloon incident abated and some analysts upgraded growth forecasts for the world's second largest economy.

Both S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 rose 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.1%, as gains in Chinese shares offset some of the declines seen elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.2%.

China's blue chips .CSI3000 rose 0.8%, pulling away from its one-month trough, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.4%.

Barclays upgraded their forecast of China's economic growth to 5.3% this year, from 4.8% previously, while Fitch revised up their forecasts on China's economic growth this year to 5%. Both cited accelerated recovery in consumer spending.

Swiss bank UBP has revised its forecast this year to 6% from 5.2% previously.

"We expect the pace of recovery to strengthen further in Q2 on improving infrastructure investment and a gradual recovery in the housing market, before normalising in H2," said analysts at Barclays.

President Biden said on Wednesday that relations with China have not taken a big hit after Washington downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon, allowing investors to heave a sigh of relief that ties between the world's two largest economies have stabilised for now.

Adding to the cautious mood, Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate rises are on the cards as the U.S. central bank moves ahead with efforts to control inflation. None hinted though that January's strong jobs report could drive more aggressive policy actions.

"Now that inflation has passed its peak and many central banks have begun to slow the pace of policy tightening, markets are back to scouring their communications for evidence of what's to come," said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics.

"But despite the strong push for transparency over the past two decades, central banks are struggling to convey the right message with conflicting data adding to confusion about the inflation outlook in a post-pandemic world."

Governor Christopher Waller said the battle to reach the Fed's 2% inflation target "might be a long fight". But Governor Lisa Cook said the big job gains in January with moderating wage growth increased hopes of a "soft landing".

Investor focus will now switch to the U.S. jobless claims later in the day and inflation data due next week on Tuesday.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, eased 2 basis points to 4.4337% on Thursday, while the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slid 4 basis points to 3.6%.

In the oil market, Brent crude LCOc1 futures eased 0.1% to $85.02 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 also settled 0.1% lower at $78.39. O/R

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold XAU= traded at $1,879.55 per ounce. GOL/

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-mOORE)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

