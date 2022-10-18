GLOBAL MARKETS-Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day for clues on how hawkish central banks need to be to fight inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged up 0.2%, but further gains were capped by slight falls in Chinese shares. China's mainland bluechips .CSI3000 lost 0.2% while Hong Kong's Hang Sang index .HSI fell 0.1%.

Elsewhere, stocks tracked Wall Street higher. Japan's Nikkei .N225 advanced 0.4%, Australia's resources-heavy shares .AXJO gained 0.4%, while South Korea .KS11 rebounded 0.5%.

U.S. S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq futures NQc1 jumped 1.3%. Netflix Inc NFLX.O reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, sending shares 14% higher in after-hours trading.

Better-than-expected quarterly results from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N helped U.S. stocks rally. Both the Dow Jones .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1%.

"While shares have managed to find technical support in recent days and could bounce further... the near-term downside risks for shares remain high," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said a quiet week for U.S. data could also see the dollar correction extend a little.

"But a core view of not just the Fed, but other central banks hiking into a looming recession should mean that the core dollar bull trend remains intact."

The U.S. dollar =USD was little changed on Wednesday and hovered close to the weakest level in almost two weeks. It, however, hit another fresh 32-year high of 149.34 yen JPY=EBS overnight, before stabilising at 149.16 amid risk of intervention from the Japanese authorities. FOREX/

Sterling GBP=D3 gained 0.14% against the greenback to trade at $1.1335 after easing slightly in the previous session.

"Amid rapidly fluctuating views/market price on what the Bank of England will decide to do with rates on 2 November, a key data point of reference will be today's September UK inflation data," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy, at National Australia Bank.

A surprising strong inflation report from New Zealand on Tuesday prompted markets to sharply revise up the expected tightening pace for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Oil prices recovered some ground on Wednesday, after plunging more than 3% in the previous session on fears of higher U.S. supply and the economic slowdown in China.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.9% to $90.87 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 jumped 1.5% to $84.03 per barrel.

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.

U.S. Treasury yields were largely steady on Wednesday after edging lower.

The yield on benchmark ten-year notes US10YT=RR was little changed at 4.0148% while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR stabilised at 4.4435%.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold XAU= was traded at $1651.09 per ounce. GOL/

