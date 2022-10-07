GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets in neutral ahead of U.S. payrolls, Credit Suisse jumps

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Markets drifted sideways on Friday, with investors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls figures before the opening bell on Wall Street, though holding out little hope they will alter the prospect of more hefty interest rate rises to come.

U.S. stock index futures EScv1 were little changed.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S shares gained 6.8% after it announced it will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs of debt following steep falls in its stock price on unsubstantiated rumours that its future was in doubt.

Stock indexes largely erased initial losses on chipmakers Samsung005930.KS and AMD AMD.O flagging a slump in demand, blaming inflation, higher interest rates and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Weak German industrial production in August provided further evidence that Europe's biggest economy continues to slide into recession, ING bank said.

The dollar was flat, but crude oil prices rose 1% as output cuts loomed.

Risk-averse investors piled into cash at the fastest weekly rate since April 2020 in the week to Wednesday, BofA Global Research said.

"With no concrete signs yet of peak inflation having been reached, coupled with a labour report today that is unlikely to suggest to the Fed that its current policy stance is having a material negative impact on growth, the outlook for equities, bonds and risk appetite in general, continues to look downbeat," Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said.

In Europe, the STOXX .STOXX index of 600 leading companies was slightly firmer, heading for its largest weekly gain since late July, but still down about 19% for the year.

The immediate focus is on earnings for the United States and whether consumers are holding up in the teeth of rate hikes, Patrick Spencer, vice chairman of equities at Baird Investment Bank, said.

"Bank earnings start next week from Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citi. That's going to be a pretty good indication because they all have big credit card businesses and they'll give us a very good indication on the consumer," Spencer said.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.2%, leaving it down about 24% for the year.

U.S. PAYROLLS

A Reuters poll predicts 250,000 jobs were created in September after rising 315,000 in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.7%.

"Today, it is the US labor market report, which is likely to paint a picture of some softening, but not to an extent that can be expected to fuel any twist in the rhetoric of US central bankers. Next week, it all comes down to the US inflation release," UniCredit analysts said in a note to clients.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 dropped 0.7%, while South Korea's Kospi .KS11 slipped 0.2%, weighed partly by a decline in Samsung shares.

Fed officials showed from the most aggressive rate hike campaign in decades, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari all emphasising that the inflation fight was ongoing and they were not prepared to change course.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was at 3.8388%.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six major peers, was little changed at 112.117 following a 1.84% two-day rally from a two-week low.

Sterling GBP=D3 was up 0.4% at $1.12, though still within striking distance of this week's low against the dollar. The euro EUR=EBS was little changed at $0.9803.

Crude oil on Friday steadied after a rapid climb triggered by OPEC+ output cuts announced this week. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1% to $95.35 a barrel. WTI crude CLc1 futures were also up 1% at $89.37 a barrel.

