GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets edgy as US debt ceiling talks near crunch time

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks and Wall Street futures struggled on Monday as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations approached crunch time after stalling last week, while lingering banking fears and fresh geopolitical worries also capped sentiment.

A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default, likely sparking chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was wobbly and was last up 0.1% for the day. Japan's Nikkei .N225, which on Friday hit its highest since August 1990, was also mostly unchanged while Australia's resources-heavy shares .AXJO slipped 0.3%.

South Korea .KS11 bucked the sluggish trend, gaining 0.8%.

Both Chinese bluechips .CSI300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up 0.4%, likely encouraged a little by President Biden's remarks that he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "very shortly".

"In the art of brinkmanship, it feels that to get a deal we must see greater market volatility," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"While for much of last week the headlines were that a deal is within reach, the breakdown in talks from Republican negotiators on Friday has many thinking that we could be pushed right to the June deadline before we see an agreement."

Jonathan Pingle, U.S. chief economist at UBS, views the Japanese yen and gold as best placed to benefit from a U.S. default.

"Only a 1-month long impasse post the X-date is likely to cause a tightening of financing conditions sharp enough that it causes the dollar to rally strongly," said Pingle.

"JPY longs against AUD and CAD and gold calls are the cleanest ways to hedge against a U.S. default."

On Friday, reports that debt ceiling negotiations had reached an impasse rattled markets even as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said U.S. interest rates might not need to rise as much given the tighter credit conditions from the banking crisis.

The Fed chief also flagged that after a year of aggressive rate increases, officials can afford to make "careful assessments" of the impact of rate hikes on the economic outlook, a stance that was viewed as dovish by markets.

Futures are pricing in an about a 90% chance that the Fed would keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, and a total of almost 50 basis points of cuts by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

That has knocked the dollar =USD off a two-month top against a basket of major peers and was last at 103.05 on Monday, flat for the day.

In Asia, China kept its key lending rates unchanged on Monday even as an ongoing economic recovery disappointed. Traders are also digesting the implications of the Group of Seven's "de-risk, not decouple" approach to China and supply chains flagged at the group's summit on Sunday.

Beijing has summoned the Japanese ambassador to register protests over "hype around China-related issues" at the summit. The government also banned U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology MU.O from supplying to operators of key infrastructure in the country.

Later in the week, the Fed will release minutes of the May meeting on Wednesday while U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data is due out on Friday.

In the Treasuries market, debt ceiling concerns have created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve as investors avoid bills that come due when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds.

The yield on the 1-month Treasury bill US1MT=RR jumped 15 basis points to 5.6677% on Monday.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were five basis points lower to 4.2340%, pulling away from a recent two-month high, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR also dipped four bps to 3.6516%.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains. U.S. crude CLc1 futures were down 0.7% to $71.03 per barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 0.6% to $75.12 per barrel. O/R

Gold prices were largely unchanged at $1,976.89 per ounce.

