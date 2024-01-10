GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks hit 34-year high, markets calm before US inflation data

By Harry Robertson and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks hit a 34-year high on Wednesday while global equities, the dollar and bonds held steady ahead of U.S. inflation data on Thursday.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP stabilised after spiking when an unauthorised post from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account said it had approvedbitcoin exchangetraded funds.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 - which had its best year in a decade in 2023 - climbed 2% to break above 34,000 for the first time since 1990. Exporters led the charge, helped by a softening yen after data showed Japanese real wages shrank for a 20th month in November.

Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 ESc1 were flat after the index dipped 0.15% on Tuesday, as investors also waited for big U.S. banks to kick off earnings season on Friday. Nasdaq 100 futures NQcv1 were 0.16% higher.

"Japan is really interesting," said Duncan MacInnes, an investment director at British firm Ruffer. "The problems have been corporate governance, which is definitely improving, (and) it has tended to be a very cyclical market, so it gets hit especially hard when the market turns down."

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index .STOXXwas last down 0.2%, while Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was 0.32% lower and Germany's DAX index .GDAXIwas unchanged.

U.S. and European markets surged at the end of 2023 as inflation cooled quicker than expected and central banks struck a softer tone, encouraging investors to bet on big rate cuts this year.

The optimism about falling borrowing costs has waned slightly in January and the S&P 500 is down around 0.3% so far after rallying 24% last year.

The index which tracks the U.S. dollar =USD was very slightly lower. The U.S. currency has risen around 2% since hitting a five-month low in late December.

Bitcoin was last down 1.2% at $45,558 after spiking as high as $47,897 on the false reports of ETF approvals. The SEC said it had not yet approved a spot bitcoin ETF and that someone had accessed its X social media account without authorisation.

INFLATION IN FOCUS

The crucial event for markets this week is U.S. consumer price index inflation data. Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year inflation at 3.2% in December, up from 3.1% in December. But they think core inflation likely fell to 3.8%, its lowest since mid-2021, from 4%.

Interest rate futures 0#FF: are pricing around 140 basis points of U.S. rate cuts this year. The probability of a move in March has been pared somewhat to a still-high 68%.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last down 2 basis points in European trading on Wednesday at 3.999%. They move inversely to prices and have risen this year after plunging in November and December.

"Market pricing... has gotten a little bit ahead of itself," Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments and managing director at Thornburg Investment Management, said on Wednesday.

"If you look at history - five (25 bp) cuts is very consistent with a recession, but markets aren't pricing in a recession."

Geopolitical tensions were also on the radar as disruptions in the Red Sea and a production outage in Libya raised oil prices, and an election looms in Taiwan.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 1.9% on Tuesday and were up 0.18% to $77.73 a barrel early on Wednesday. O/R

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.14% at $1.095, while the dollar was 0.4% higher against the yen JPY=EBS.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Tomasz Janowski and Chizu Nomiyama)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com; tom.westbrook@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.