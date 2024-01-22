GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 34-yr highs, yen steady ahead of BOJ decision

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese shares surged to fresh 34-year highs and the yen steadied on Tuesday, hoping the Bank of Japan will not rock the boat by pivoting away from its super easy policy any time soon, while Chinese stocks extended declines after a brutal session.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% to the highest level since February 1990, bringing the year-to-date gains to 9.9%. Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS edged 0.2% higher, but were down more than 6% this year due to the tumble in Chinese shares.

The yen JPY=EBS languished at 148.12 per dollar, having slid 5% this year. FRX/

The BOJ is expected to retain its ultra-easy monetary settings later in the day, as policymakers assess the progress made by the economy towards meeting the conditions for phasing out the decade-long accommodative policy.

None of the economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to end its negative rate policy this time, though many see it happening in April. Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference after the decision, with traders focusing on the inflation outlook and any signs of imminent policy change.

"The market will probably be disappointed again because we don't believe that Ueda will give a clear signal of policy normalisation in the near future," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

"He may, however, sound more dovish than in the past, given the recent slowdown in inflation."

Investors are waiting for earnings from Netflix after the close and expectations are generally upbeat. Also due is GE, with JPMorgan looking for earnings to beat the Street and a constructive for the year ahead, with investors looking for aero margins above 19%.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed after dipping overnight as investors took advantage of a decline in bond prices to enter the market. The 10-year US10YT=RR were little changed at 4.0995%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR held at 4.3868%.

Oil prices held up gains on Tuesday after surging 2% overnight as a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM fuel terminal caused supply disruption. O/R

U.S. crude futures CLc1 were flat at $74.72 per barrel after climbing 2.4% overnight to a one-month top of $75.75 and Brent futures LCOc1 slipped 0.1% to $79.79.

Spot gold XAU= were steady at $2,022.19 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

