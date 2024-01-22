GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 34-year highs, yen loses ground as BOJ stands pat

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese shares surged to fresh 34-year highs and the yen gave ground on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan stood pat on ultra-loose monetary policy, while Chinese stocks got a temporary lift from a report of a huge market rescue package.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1% to the highest level since February 1990, bringing year-to-date gains to 10.3%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.5%, driven by a 1.8% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI

Bloomberg reported Chinese authorities are seeking to mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) to stabilise the country's slumping stock markets. Chinese bluechips .CSI300 briefly popped higher on the news but were last down 0.5%, nearing five-year lows.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday kept ultra-low interest rates intact in a widely expected move, as it awaits more data on whether wage growth will accelerate enough to keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

None of the economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to end its negative rate policy this time, though many see it happening in April. Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference after the decision.

The yen JPY=EBS lost 0.2% to at 148.35 per dollar, having slid 5% this year. FRX/

"The market will probably be disappointed again because we don't believe that Ueda will give a clear signal of policy normalisation in the near future," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

"He may, however, sound more dovish than in the past, given the recent slowdown in inflation."

Yields on Japanese government bonds JP10YTN=JBTC eased 1 basis point to 0.64%, way down from a peak of 0.97% in November.

U.S. Treasury yields were steady after dipping overnight as investors took advantage of a decline in bond prices to enter the market. The 10-year US10YT=RR were little changed at 4.1014%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR held at 4.3910%.

Oil prices slipped a little on Tuesday after surging 2% overnight as a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM fuel terminal caused supply disruptions. O/R

U.S. crude futures CLc1 were 0.2% lower at $74.61 per barrel after climbing 2.4% overnight to a one-month top of $75.75 and Brent futures LCOc1 slipped 0.2% to $79.94.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.1% higher at $2,022.89 an ounce.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.