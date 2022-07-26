GLOBAL MARKETS-Google gives jittery stocks a lift ahead of Fed

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected results at Microsoft and Google helped soothe a nervous mood in stock markets on Wednesday, while a cut in Russian gas flow dragged on the euro and a Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day kept bonds and the dollar on edge.

Nasdaq 100 futures NQc1 bounced 1.4% and S&P 500 futures ESc1 were up 0.8% in Asia after Microsoft MSFT.O forecast steep revenue growth and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O posted strong search engine ad sales.

Alphabet shares rose 5% after hours and Microsoft shares rose 4% to cut through some of the gloom cast over Tuesday by a profit warning at retailer Walmart WMT.N and some soft U.S economic data. .N

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.6% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.3%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a 75 basis point rate hike at 1800 GMT but investors are wary of a surprise in either direction and have preferred safe assets such as dollars.

"The market is trying to convince itself that peak inflation has happened," which would be a basis for more clarity and confidence about future rates and growth, said ING economist Rob Carnell, but that means a Fed that is staying the course.

"(The Fed) does need to give the sense that fighting inflation is their number one priority, otherwise the sense is that inflation will stay higher for longer," he said.

Australian data sounded something of a warning on Wednesday, with headline consumer prices rising at their fastest pace in two decades.

In the United States a 75 bp hike is fully priced on Wednesday, but futures imply about a 15% chance of a 100 bp hike. The Treasury market is already anticipating that near-term hikes will hurt longer-run growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were steady at 2.8068% on Wednesday, below two-year yields US2YT=RR at 3.0528%. US/

EUROPE, CHINA WOBBLY

On top of worries about interest rates damaging economies, Europe faces an energy crisis and China is beset by restrictive COVID-19 policies and fresh fears of a property market collapse.

The euro EUR=EBS had its worst session in a fortnight on Tuesday, sliding 1%, as Russia's Gazprom said it would further cut westbound gas flow and energy prices zoomed higher. NG/EU

It steadied at $1.0145 in Asia. The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was marginally lower at $0.6923. The Japanese yen JPY=EBS steadied at 136.96 per dollar.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS was under pressure and property stocks fell as investors have been spooked that a widening boycott of mortgage repayments on unfinished apartments can ricochet around the development and banking industries.

The onshore CSI real estate index .CSI000952 fell 2% and a Hong Kong index of mainland developers .HSMPI fell more than 5%, dragged down by large developer Country Garden 2007.HK announcing a discounted share sale.

"China's housing sector is in the midst of a depression and the recent mortgage boycott is a sign of the severity of the downturn," said analysts at Societe Generale.

"The extent of this boycott, as it is now, is not unmanageable, but there is a risk of escalation."

Europe's soaring gas prices kept oil firm. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were steady at $104.30 a barrel. U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 0.1% to $95.14 a barrel. O/R

Gold XAU= was steady at $1,717 an ounce. GOL/

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.