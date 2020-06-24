US Markets
GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Gold prices surged to their highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday, while global shares cooled as signs of an acceleration in coronavirus cases kept investors on edge.

    * Gold up for fourth straight session
    * German business morale posts record rise
    * European stocks down 1.6%
    * Asia stocks ex-Japan nudges to highest since early March
    * World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

    By Tom Arnold
    By Tom Arnold
    LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) -
highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday, while global shares
cooled as signs of an acceleration in coronavirus cases kept
investors on edge.
    Fuelling concerns about the prospects for an economic
recovery was data showing several U.S. states seeing record
infections and the death toll in Latin America passing 100,000,
according to a Reuters tally. [nL1N2E101R] [nL1N2E01HH]
    The New York Times reported the European Union was prepared
to bar U.S. travellers because of the surge of cases, putting it
in the same category as Brazil and Russia. [nL1N2E01SB]
    Adding to the gloom, European Central Bank chief economist
Philip Lane warned that the euro zone economy would need a long
time to recover from the pandemic-induced crisis and a string of
solid data in recent days was not necessarily a good guide to
recovery. [nF9N2AB027]
    And the United States is considering tariffs on $3.1 billion
of exports from Britain, France, Spain and Germany, Bloomberg
news reported, citing a notice published by the office of the
U.S. Trade Representative. [nFWN2E104A]
    All that and recent softness in the dollar, along with
endless cheap liquidity from central banks, helped spot gold
<XAU=>  gain 0.6% to $1,777.53 per ounce, having earlier hit its
highest since October 2012 at $1,779.06. [GOL/]
    Global stocks <.MIWD00000PUS> were 0.4% lower and have been
moving sideways in recent weeks after rising more than 40% from
March lows on hopes the worst of the pandemic was over.
     The sell-off in European shares deepened, with the
pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> down 1.6%, heading for its worst
day in nearly three weeks.
    Positive sentiment was in short supply despite German
business morale posting its strongest rise in June since records
began. The Ifo institute said Europe's largest economy should
return to growth in the third quarter after the coronavirus
pandemic hammered output in the spring. [nL8N2E11QD]
    Emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF> earlier climbed to a 3-1/2
month high, before paring gains later. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> earlier
touched its highest since lockdowns first cratered markets in
early March.
    E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 <ESc1> was 0.9% lower.
    "Global equity market futures are struggling to make gains
today, likely for no other reason than with rising daily
COVID-19 cases in the U.S. remaining front page news, the
headlines are proving to be a weighty burden to bear this
morning," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
AxiCorp, said. 
    "The trough in global growth is indeed behind us, but the
recovery trajectory in H2 remains uncertain."
    Against a backdrop of concerns over a weaker U.S. dollar and
that a jump in infections will lead to more stimulus measures,
gold should remain on a reasonably constructive path, he said.
    The euro <EUR=EBS> traded flat at $1.1307.
    The dollar <=USD> regained some ground after two straight
days of losses, gaining 0.1%.
    "The dollar and risk sentiment are likely to remain broadly
negatively correlated, barring the U.S. displaying clear and
enduring leadership in the global economic recovery, something
hard to square with the grim U.S. news on COVID," said Ray
Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.
    The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> fell almost 1% after the
country's central bank said it might have to do yet more to
stimulate the economy, including cutting rates further,
expanding bond purchases or even buying foreign assets.
[nL4N2E10N6]
    Euro zone bond yields were broadly steady, with a focus on
Austria which launched the sale of a new 100-year bond that will
raise 2 billion euros, one of the longest-dated bond sales since
the coronavirus crisis. 
    Germany will also visit the primary market with the first
reopening of a 15-year bond which is expected to raise 2.5
billion euros. 
    Oil prices were down as record high inventories and worries
about a second wave of the pandemic outweighed support from a
gradual reopening of global economies.[O/R]
    Brent crude <LCOc1> was down 1% at $42.20 a barrel, while
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude <CLc1> fell 1.4% to
$39.81 a barrel. [O/R]

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Global assets    http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
Global currencies vs. dollar     http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Emerging markets    http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV
MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Cap    http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j
Record bounce in German business morale    https://tmsnrt.rs/2YraZrH
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Graphic by
Sujata Rao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alison Williams)
Keywords: GLOBAL MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4)

