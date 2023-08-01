GLOBAL MARKETS-Gloomy data tempers optimism on global economy

By Lawrence Delevingne and Tom Wilson

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks were mostly down and oil slipped on Tuesday as declining factory activity in the euro zone and China tempered investors' optimism over global economic prospects and a likely end to U.S. rate hikes.

On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.12%, to 35,603.7, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.29%, to 4,575.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.6%, to 14,260.44.

Merck & Co. MRK.N rose 2.5% as it raised its full-year profit forecast; Pfizer PFE.N slipped 0.3% as it missed estimates for quarterly revenue; and Caterpillar Inc CAT.N gained around 4% despite warning of a fall in third-quarter sales and margins.

European stocks .STOXX fell 0.7%, deepening losses through the morning and stepping back from a 2% increase in July, its second month of gains.

UK stocks .FTSE turned negative, losing 0.3%, though HSBC HSBA.L climbed as much as 3% after announcing a $2 billion share buyback and raising its key profitability target.

Losses accelerated across European markets after data showed manufacturing activity in the bloc contracted in July at the fastest pace since May 2020 amid slumping demand even as factories cut their prices sharply.

The data collided with optimism among investors who are readying for an end to a series of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with an increase last week widely seen as one of the last in its current tightening cycle.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.6 basis points to 4.013%. The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.9 basis points at 4.893%.

Market players put Tuesday's losses down to a combination of profit taking at the start of the month, as well as nerves over the durability of the global economy.

"The economy is a little bit weaker than perhaps people would like, and I think that's a concern for earnings growth heading into the second half of the year," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.4% after gaining 3.5% last month.

Oil prices traded near a three-month high hit on Monday amid signs of tightening global supply. Also buoying prices were producers cutting output and demand in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, remaining resilient. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 0.73% to $81.20 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $84.84, down 0.69% on the day.

Energy giant BP BP.L gained 1.3% and boosted its dividend by 10% after reporting a second-quarter profit of $2.6 billion, down 70% from a year earlier.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.36% to as high as $102.27 for the first time since July 10.

The dollar also hit a three-week high against the yen JPY= as investors continued to seek clarity on the Bank of Japan's recent adjustment to its yield curve control and what that might mean for monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS traded down 0.3%, just below the high reached Monday, which was its strongest since April last year.

Still, many investors remain positive.

"Markets are fully focusing on the bright side of the puzzle," said Sandrine Perret, portfolio manager at Unigestion. "The market reaction since last week, after the Fed rally, has been really strong and resilient."

NARRATIVE TESTS

Signs of a peaking out in European inflation on Monday echoed the narrative in the United States, providing more evidence that the biggest central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.

Yet other data gave cause for caution on prospects for the global economy.

China's stumbling post-pandemic recovery remained in focus, for instance, after a surprise contraction in manufacturing in a private-sector survey released Tuesday.

The positive U.S. narrative also faces some crucial tests this week, with several closely watched jobs reports due, culminating with monthly payrolls on Friday.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Tom Wilson in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((lawrence.delevingne@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.