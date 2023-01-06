GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks tepid before U.S. jobs test; dollar stands tall

By Naomi Rovnick and Kevin Buckland

LONDON/TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Global equities traded sideways and the dollar bounced asinvestors braced for a crucial U.S. jobs report later on Friday that may firm the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep raising interest rates.

The MSCI World equity index was flat heading into U.S. morning trade, on course for its fifth consecutive weekly drop despite a brief rally earlier in the week.

U.S. E-mini stock futures EScv1 were also flat, after a 1.16% overnight slide for the S&P 500 .SPX on Thursday following private payrolls data that showed a bigger than expected rise in employment and a drop in jobless claims.

Many investors hope to see sky-high inflation subside in coming months. But markets risk being further unsettled on Friday by any signals in the official non-farm payrolls report that may make the Fed more determined to prevent a loop of rising wages and prices. The world's most influential central bank has already pulled benchmark borrowing costs up to their highest level in 15 years.

"Markets are on edge," said Baylee Wakefield, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors. "We're all hoping for that turning point in where inflation peaks, so investors are looking at these (jobs) releases very closely," she added. "This is an environment where you're going to see a lot of volatility based on small details."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six counterparts including the yen and euro, rose 0.4% to 105.56, taking its weekly gain to more than 2% and putting it on track for its best one-week performance since late September.

"If we see payrolls below consensus (estimates) it won’t be surprising to see a sizeable positive reaction," Wakefield said.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which track interest rate expectations, spiked to a more than two-month high of 4.497% overnight before easing to 4.4571% during European morning trading. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which rose as high as 3.784% in New York on Thursday, was flat at 3.7088%.

In Europe, the broad Stoxx 600 equity index .STOXXedged 0.1% higher, despite data on Friday showing a sharp drop in eurozone inflation. Germany’s Xetra Dax .GDAXItraded flat.

The euro EUR=EBSeased 0.3% lower to $1.04865, taking its fall against the dollar this month to 2.1%.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes, Barbara Lewis and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.