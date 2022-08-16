GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks steady, U.S. Treasury yields rise as recession worries persist

The Dow edges higher

Benchmark 10-year yields rise

Yield curve remains inverted

Dollar gains

Oil prices decline 3%

Safe-haven gold drops

Updates with afternoon trading

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Global equity markets were flat while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as recession worries persisted amid concern the Federal Reserve will continue its steep interest rate hikes despite nascent signs of a slowdown in inflation.

The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, viewed as an indicator of impending recession, remained inverted at minus 40 basis points on Tuesday.

"It seems that the bond market doesn't quite reflect the inflation happening in the economy," said George Young, a portfolio manager at Villere & Company in New Orleans.

"The weird thing is that in the last couple of weeks bond yields have gone up and stayed up so there's kind of a disconnect. There's kind of a question maybe inflation isn't that bad and we may actually be going into a recession. Market participants are all over the place," he added.

MSCI's gauge of stocks in 50 countries across the globe .MIWD00000PUSshed 0.07%. Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.07% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher as encouraging data from U.S. retail giants suggested the Fed has room to further raise rates to cool inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were at 2.8222% from 2.791% on Monday

On Wall Street, the Dow reversed earlier losses and was trading higher, with stocks in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare leading the rebound. Benchmark S&P 500 was flat in afternoon trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.54% to 34,094.94, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.04% to 4,295.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.51% to 13,060.90.

Oil prices dropped more than 3% in volatile trading as recession worries raised uncertainty over global crude demand, even as markets awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 3.47% to $91.80 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $95.95. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 decreased 3.69% to $86.11 a barrel, after rising to $90.65.

The dollar gained as the greenback benefited from expectations the U.S. economy would be stronger than peers in the event of a slowdown in growth. The dollar index =USD rose 0.038%, with the euro EUR= up 0.04% to $1.0164.

Safe-haven gold fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made the greenback-denominated metal more expensive. Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.1% to $1,776.89 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.36% to $1,774.90 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alex Richardson)

