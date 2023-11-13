GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks flatline as inflation, rate worries creep back into markets

By Naomi Rovnick and Koh Gui Qing

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Global stocks traded in a narrow range on Monday as the market focused on U.S. inflation data for more clues on whether global interest rates really have peaked.

After two weeks of gains, MSCI's gauge of global equities .MIWD00000PUS whipsawed between modest gains and losses, and was up 0.24% at noon. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 share index .SPX was flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Index .DJI was up 0.28%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.19%.

The index for world equities has gained almost 5% so far this month, after risk aversion in October caused by the Israel-Hamas war was soothed by bets that major central banks have ended their lengthy run of interest rate hikes.

Still, the week ahead is packed with market risk events, with consumer inflation and retail sales figures from the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, the most likely to shift the economic narrative.

"Top of mind this week will be Tuesday's October Consumer Price Index report where we are looking for core inflation to have gained additional speed for a third straight month," analysts at TD Securities said in a note. They forecast core inflation to have accelerated to 0.4% from 0.3% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters expect headline U.S. consumer price inflation slowed to 3.3% in October from 3.7% the month before, with the so-called core inflation rate that strips out volatile components unchanged.

"While a continuation of the (stocks) rally into year-end is definitely possible, it may be muted by bearish equity sentiment driven by both heightened geopolitical and financial market risk," research house BCA also cautioned in a note to clients on Monday.

That combination of rate hike worries and risk aversion helped send the dollar to a fresh one-year high against the yen JPY=EBS on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR, which rise when prices fall, also touched a one-week high of 4.6960% early Monday, as concerns about inflation reduced the appeal of fixed interest-paying debt instruments.

The dollar hit 151.90 yen on Monday for the first time since mid-October last year, and was still hovering at 151.565 near those highs at 1536 GMT. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six others, was flat at 105.61, within distance of its year-to-date high reached Oct. 3.

Nomura Securities strategist Naka Matsuzawa said global equities were now likely close to a peak.

"Up until now, the market has been taking bad economic news as good news, because that would mean a pause in Fed rate hikes," he said.

"But now, the Treasury market has already priced in a pause, so there's not much room for Treasury yields to fall further," removing a support for the stock market."In short, I don't think the stock market rally is going to continue."

Adding to short-term market tensions, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet this week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.

Crude oil prices also eased as demand worries trumped supply concerns ahead of Chinese retail sales data later in the week that may darken an outlook already dimmed by declining industrial activity in the world's second-largest economy. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 for January and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 for December edged higher, both up around $1.30 at $82.72 and $78.44 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained nearly 2% on Friday as Iraq voiced support for oil cuts by OPEC+.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Nell Mackenzie in London; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Jacqueline Wong, Mark Heinrich and Richard Chang)

((naomi.rovnick@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.