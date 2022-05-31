GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped while U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of higher inflation following a phased ban of Russian oil imports by the European Union that has lifted crude prices to new highs.

EU leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia, the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

The new sanctions will apply to Russian crude that is delivered by shipments and will be phased in over six months, with refined products implemented over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

Oil prices reached new highs on Tuesday following the EU announcement, with benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 rising 1.3% to $123.25 a barrel after earlier rising to $124.64 - its highest since March 9.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was trading at $117.12 a barrel, up 1.78% in a fourth consecutive session of gains.

"Energy is the input cost for basically everything and high oil prices is bad for inflation," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.19%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.72%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as inflation concerns dominated trading after euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month.

Treasury yields also rose, driven in part by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday. Waller said he is advocating to keep 50-basis-point rate hikes on the table until substantial reductions are seen in inflation, winding back expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

Benchmark 10-year yields gained to 2.8423% US10YT=RR.

"The market needed to consolidate some pretty aggressive gains from last week that was a big move off the lows and Waller gave them the reason to do it," Hayes added.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow were trading lower led by healthcare, industrial and technology sectors. The Nasdaq mad gains after reversing earlier session losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI 0.26% to 33,126.64 and the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.16% to 4,151.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.13% to 12,146.85.

The U.S. dollar rose across the board as Treasury yields climbed and worries over a further acceleration in global inflation kept investors' risk appetite at bay.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.316% to 101.740. The Euro EUR= was down 0.45% to $1.0728.

Safe-haven gold fell and was headed for a second consecutive month of declines, pressured by a rise in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields that dented the metal's appeal despite concerns over surging inflation.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.6% to $1,845.18 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.51% to $1,841.90 an ounce.

