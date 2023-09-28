GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index rises as oil, 10-year yield and dollar pull back

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A global index of stocks was bouncing back from a nine-day losing streak on Thursday as oil prices fell and U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from their highest levels in 16 years.

Adding to respite for weary equity investors was a decline in the dollar from a 10-month high reached on Wednesday. Earlier on Thursday, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR touched their highest levels since 2007.

U.S. crude CLc1 futures went sharply into reverse after briefly nudging above $95 a barrel, in overnight trading, for the first time since August 2022. Oil priced added more than 3% on Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude stocks, raising concerns about a supply-side energy shock. O/R

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.5% after trading in negative territory earlier in the day. But after nine days of losses the index remained on track for its biggest monthly percentage decline in a year.

"Investors have been focused on crude as a key inflation indicator. With crude falling, investors might feel it's time to crawl out of the bunker and make some commitments to stocks," said Bruce Zaro, managing director at Granite Wealth Management.

Zaro noted that the end of September is often particularly volatile as money managers rush to rebalance their portfolios ahead of the quarter-end.

Along with a focus on oil and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, traders were watching U.S. lawmakers' efforts to avoid a government shutdown before a Sept. 30 funding deadline, Paul Christopher, head of global investment strategy, Wells Fargo Investment Institute, said earlier.

"There's still liquidity out there, so people who missed out on the rally the first time are saying maybe I can buy in now," Christopher said. "But there's also people who want to sell because they're concerned about the economy, the Fed and maybe a 5% 10-Treasury yield. The overall mood is nervous."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 120.81 points, or 0.36%, to 33,671.08, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 28.64 points, or 0.67%, to 4,303.15, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 122.02 points, or 0.93%, to 13,214.87.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX earlier closed up 0.36%.

Investors may also have extra jitters ahead of a key inflation reading due out before the market open on Friday and watching out for comments from Fed officials.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee on Thursday said that it would be "perfectly appropriate" to discuss changes to the central bank's 2% inflation target once the current bout of inflation is over. But he said that changing the target in the middle of trying to return to it would be risky.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to make a public appearance starting at 2000 GMT, when the U.S. equity market closes.

The yen strengthened 0.25% versus the greenback at 149.25 per dollar, still within a whisker of 150-per-dollar level seen as likely to provoke an official response or intervention. .TFRX/

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.469%, with the euro EUR= up 0.6% to $1.0563, and sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2199, up 0.54% on the day.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed with the long end of the curve selling off and pushing yields higher in the wake of a mishmash of data suggesting an economy that remained fairly stable, though showing some signs of slowing down.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 2.3 basis points to 4.604%, from 4.626% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last down 0.1 basis point to yield 4.7317%, from 4.733%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was down 6.4 basis points to yield 5.0769%, from 5.141%.

In energy, oil prices fell as traders took profits after the recent rally and some worried that high interest rates may weigh on Western economies and oil demand.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled down 2.1% to $91.71 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 ended at $95.38, down 1.2% on the day.

Gold XAU=, was heading for its biggest weekly decline since February as the rise in Treasury yields drives investors out of the precious metal, which pays no yield.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.5% to $1,864.74 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.62% to $1,860.60 an ounce.

