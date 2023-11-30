GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index rises as dollar, Treasury yields climb with rates in focus

By Sinéad Carew and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - MSCI'S global stock index rose on Thursday while the Dow closed at its highest level since mid-January 2022, and bond yields and the dollar gained after Federal Reserve officials sounded caution about interest rate cuts.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed even after economic data provided more evidence that the Fed could end rate hikes. After a sharp decline in recent weeks, the benchmark 10-year yield is on pace for its biggest monthly drop since August 2011.

The dollar gained as investors took profits on bets it would weaken further and shrugged off economic data suggesting the Fed could be done hiking rates.

"Just about all the data today was favorable for investors. Most importantly, we continue to see a deceleration in the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the core PCE price index," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, in Troy, Michigan. He said this "should be a good thing for Fed decision-making in the next few meetings."

While the closely watched U.S. inflation data was in line with economists' expectations, some traders appeared to have priced in slower inflation, said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Private Bank.

"The market was anticipating that there would be a downside surprise, that inflation would come down faster and spending would fall faster than consensus," said Augustine.

Also on Thursday, Fed policymakers offered mixed messages with pushbacks on investor bets for a quick pivot to rate cuts.

New York Fed Bank President John Williams said if price pressures and imbalances persist "additional policy firming may be needed." And San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she is thinking about whether policy is "sufficiently restrictive to restore price stability" rather than about rate cuts.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across 47 countries .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.2%, on track for a monthly gain of 9%, after three straight months of declines. This would mark its biggest monthly percentage increase since 2020 when investors reacted to the first COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

Earlier the pan-European STOXX 600 index.STOXX had closed up 0.55%, confirming its biggest monthly percentage gain since January as weak economic data from Europe bolstered bets for rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 520.47 points, or 1.47%, to 35,950.89, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.22 points, or 0.38%, at 4,567.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.27 points, or 0.23%, to 14,226.22.

The Dow, which is an index of 30 blue-chip U.S. stocks, hit its highest intraday level so far in 2023 and registered its biggest monthly percentage gain since October 2022. Its biggest boost came from Salesforce Inc CRM.N after the company's strong quarterly report.

Yields in U.S. Treasuries and bonds of other major countries have tumbled in Novemberfrom peaks of more than a decade in October. U.S. Treasury yields, which usually drive global borrowing costs, have fallenthe most since 2008.

On Thursday, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 7.1 basis points at 4.342%, from 4.271% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 5.8 basis points to yield 4.509% while the 2-year note US2YT=RR was up 5.5 basis points to yield 4.703%.

In currencies, the dollar index =USD rose 0.681%, with the euro EUR= down 0.76% to $1.0885.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.66% versus the greenback at 148.21 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2624, down 0.55% on the day.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled down 2.44% at $75.96 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 ended at $82.83, down 0.32% on the day.

Gold prices fell on Thursday but eyed a second straight monthly gain as expectations the Fed could cut interest rates enhanced the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.4% to $2,035.94 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.52% to $2,036.40 an ounce.

