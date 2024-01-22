GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stock index gains while US Treasury yields fall

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK Jan 22 (Reuters) - MSCI's global equities index rose on Monday as Wall Street continued to feed on momentum that took it to a new record high last week, while the U.S. dollar index edged up slightly.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors took advantage of a recent decline in bond prices to enter the market ahead of economic indicators due out later this week that may give new information on the direction of interest rates.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX scaled a fresh record high after closing at a record on Friday for the first time in two years, confirming it was in a bull market.

On Monday at 02:38 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 105.96 points, or 0.28%, to 37,969.76, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.80 points, or 0.24%, to 4,851.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.26 points, or 0.32%, to 15,360.76.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 nations, gained 0.3%. Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose 0.77%.

In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to 4.1033% compared with its U.S. close of 4.146% on Friday. The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of Fed fund rates, touched 4.3783% compared with a U.S. close of 4.408%.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar was little changed to slightly lower against a basket of currencies on Monday ahead of central bank policy decisions in Japan and the euro zone that may determine the currency's direction this year.

"Dollar is in a bit of a holding pattern until central banks kick off tomorrow," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up roughly 0.05%. The dollar dropped 0.07% against Japan's yen to 148.04 JPY=.

The European single currency EUR= was down 0.1% on the day at $1.0886, having lost 1.36% in a month.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is expected to hold monetary policy steady. Central banks in Canada and Norway also meet this week and no changes to rates are expected, though Turkey is thought likely to hike again.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell 0.45% to $2,020.13 an ounce as investors rolled back expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut at the end of March, with a surge in equity markets further dampening interest in safe-haven bullion.

Oil prices rose as traders saw oil supply tightening due to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and extreme North American cold weather, while a bullish U.S. stock market signalled demand growth ahead.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 2.4% at $75.19 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 settled up 1.9% at $80.06 per barrel.

In crypto currencies, Bitcoin fell to a seven-week low and was down 4.7% at $39,640.

In Beijing, the central bank again skipped a rate cut in its market operations on Monday and the Bank of Japan is expected to keep policy super-easy at a meeting on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet again Jan. 30-31.

Earlier, China and Hong Kong shares slumped on Monday, as relentless foreign outflows and a surge in short selling pummelled confidence already hurt by the region's creaking economy.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 1.6% to its lowest closing level in nearly five years while in Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HIS tumbled 2.3% to its lowest level in 14 months.

