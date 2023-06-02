News & Insights

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, U.S. yields rise after strong jobs data, debt ceiling passage

June 02, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Chibuike Oguh for Reuters ->

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Global Shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following a strong-than-expected jobs growth data that raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve could retain its rate interest hikes.

Labor Department data showed on Friday that the U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs last month, significantly higher than most estimates and suggesting tighter labor market conditions that might prompt a Fed rate hike.

"We are of the view that the Fed will keep interest rates steady until sometime next year," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund, adding that the U.S. economy is much stronger than most people realize.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors bet on a possible increase in rates although many believe the Fed is likely to stick with a pause in hikes when it meets later this month. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up at 3.673%, while yields on the more rate-sensitive 2-year notes US2YT=RR rose to 4.4865%.

