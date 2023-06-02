GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, U.S. yields rise after strong jobs data, debt ceiling passage

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Global Shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following a strong-than-expected jobs growth data that raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve could retain its rate interest hikes.

Labor Department data showed on Friday that the U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs last month, significantly higher than most estimates and suggesting tighter labor market conditions that might prompt a Fed rate hike.

"We are of the view that the Fed will keep interest rates steady until sometime next year," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund, adding that the U.S. economy is much stronger than most people realize.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.74% to 33,637.42, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.25% to 4,273.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.84% to 13,211.27.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors bet on a possible increase in rates although many believe the Fed is likely to stick with a pause in hikes when it meets later this month. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up at 3.689%, while yields on the more rate-sensitive 2-year notes US2YT=RR rose to 4.5011%.

The U.S. dollar edged higher in choppy trading after the strong jobs growth data. The dollar index =USD rose 0.406%, with the euro EUR= down 0.41% to $1.0717.

Oil prices gained more than 2% on Friday as attention turned to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies this weekend.

Brent LCOc1 futures rose 2.29% to $75.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 rose 2.24% to $71.67.

Gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar rose. Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.1% to $1,956.91 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.86% to $1,961.00 an ounce.

