GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares, U.S. yields pull back as Fed rate hike looms

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Global shares and U.S. yields edged lower on Wednesday as markets braced for what is expected to be the Federal Reserve's 11th consecutive hike in interest rates aimed to reining in rising consumer prices.

Traders expect that the Fed will announce a 25 basis point hike in rates later on Tuesday, taking the benchmark overnight interest rate to between 5.25%-5.50% - the highest level since around the global financial crisis in 2007-2009.

"The market is expecting a hike, but more of what you're seeing is just a little pull back after a pretty strong run in the last couple of days," said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co in New Orleans.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, was down 1.41%. In Europe, stocks .STOXX fell 0.55%, on track to snap a six-day winning run, with equities in Germany .GDAXI and France .FCHI shedding 0.7% and 1.51% respectively.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were trading lower, dragged down by mostly technology stocks, while the Dow was mostly flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.03% to 35,450.17, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.24%, to 4,556.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.5% to 14,073.47.

"Obviously everyone is going to be curious about what the Fed says about their future plans but our expectation is that this is probably the end of the hikes," Villere added.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped, ending gains in the two previous sessions, ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down at 3.881%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, fell to 4.8869%.

Oil prices were choppy after U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 0.05% at $83.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 0.04% to $79.60.

Gold prices gained buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and bond yields. Spot gold XAU= added 0.5% to $1,973.39 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.21% to $1,966.20 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

