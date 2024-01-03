GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares slip again as rate cut hopes ebb

By Naomi Rovnick and Stella Qiu

LONDON, SYDNEY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Global stock markets extended a New Year slide on Wednesday, while the dollar stayed strong, as market optimism about early U.S. interest rate cuts ebbed and the latest escalation of hostilities in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

MSCI's broad index of world equities .MIWO00000PUS was 0.2% lower, following a 0.8% fall on Tuesday, a weak start to 2024 that may herald the end of the blistering gains for stocks and bonds that began late last year.

Europe's STOXX 600 share index .STOXXdipped 0.1% and Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3% .MIAPJ0000PUS.

Caution was dominating markets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting, due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday as well as a slew of important U.S. data.

Fed officials in December predicted 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024, driving money market bets for around double that amount of cuts that prompted a cross-market year-end rally.

"We had that whacking great rally at the end of last year when markets convinced themselves there would be a soft (economic) landing, cooling inflation and a rapid pivot to rate cuts," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

"But if you get an unexpected hard landing or an inflationary boom, you might get a slightly different script, so I guess people are now pausing for reflection."

Futures markets still see a 70% chance of the Fed starting to lower U.S. borrowing costs from their current 22-year high from March. But Reuters analysis of Fed policymakers' recent comments shows that, while many of them have noted improvements on inflation and some easing of wage pressures, most have not said monetary easing is urgent.

Important U.S. data this week should clarify the outlook, with ISM's manufacturing survey, due later on Wednesday, set to show whether the central bank has new recession signals to worry about. The market-moving U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday.

Market sentiment was also souring after tensions in the Middle East ratcheted up.

Israel on Tuesday killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon's capital Beirut, Lebanese and Palestinian security sources said, raising the risk of war in Gaza spreading well beyond the Palestinian enclave.

Denmark's Maersk MAERSKb.CO and German rival Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DEsaid on Tuesday their container ships would continue to avoid the Red Sea after a series of attacks on vessels blamed on Houthi militants.

"Supply curves of commodities, inputs, intermediates, and final goods remain much more volatile than one would like. Furthermore, Western labour markets will remain structurally tight," Rabobank strategists said in a note to clients.

Futures markets tipped Wall Street's S&P 500 index to open slightly lower on Wednesday ESc1 after Tuesday's 0.6% fall from record highs.

The tech-focused Nasdaq .IXIC slid 1.6% on Tuesday, dragged lower by a nearly 3% drop in Apple .AAPL.O to a seven-week low after Barclays downgraded its shares.

It was also set to drop 0.3% on Wednesday NQc1, futures trade indicated.

A climb in U.S. Treasury yields as the government debt securities sold off also continued on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, a barometer of expected long-term borrowing costs, briefly popped above 4% on Tuesday.

It was last trading around 4 bps higher at 3.98%.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield climbed 4 bps to 2.1%, rising for the fourth consecutive session.

The U.S. dollar =USD, which rose 0.8% against major currencies overnight to a two-week high, held steady at 102.18.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were 0.6% lower at $75.41 a barrel as expectations of ample supply outweighed concerns about disruptions to Red Sea shipping routes for nowO/R.

Spot gold XAU=was steady at $2,059 an ounce,

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes, Neil Fullick and Kevin Liffey.)

((Naomi.rovnick@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.