GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise, U.S. dollar falls after strong jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global shares rose while the U.S. dollar fell on Friday after better-than-expected jobs data provided clues the tightness in the American labor market was starting to ease, raising hopes the Federal Reserve could soften its stance on interest rates.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the U.S. economy generated 261,000 jobs in October, which was higher than an estimate of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists. However, the data also showed some easing of labor market conditions, with unemployment rising to 3.7% from 3.5% in September while wage inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5% in the prior month.

"The report was bad as far as what the potential implications would be for Fed policy, but it wasn't as bad as the market was concerned about. We definitely are seeing some early signs of pricing pressure coming down," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager at Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.

The MSCI index of global shares .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks equities in 50 countries, broke two straight days of losses and was up 3.11%. European stocks .STOXX also rallied 1.91%, a day after falling on rate hikes from the Bank of England and the Fed.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 was trading slightly higher, driven by stocks in financials, consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.07% to 32,024.91, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.04% to 3,721.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.21% to 10,321.06.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose, with the notes at 4.1689%.

"Even though the Fed would not talk about a pivot or anything like that, I think the market is expecting them to remain data dependent and in the next six months you're going to see significant cracks in the pricing pressure," Plumb said.

The U.S. dollar slumped after the employment report. The dollar index .DXY fell 1.47%, while the euro EUR= was up 1.62% to $0.9909.

Safe-haven gold jumped more than 2% as the dollar fell. Spot gold XAU= added 2.7% to $1,672.83 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 2.90% to $1,674.50 an ounce.

Oil prices rose by 3% amid the looming European Union ban on Russian oil and as investors weighed the implications of China's easing of COVID restrictions. Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 3.16% at $97.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 3.81% to $91.53 per barrel.

