GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares flat, US yields fall after Fed delivers rate hike

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Global shares were mostly flat while U.S. yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its 11th consecutive hike in interest rates aimed at reining in rising consumer prices.

The rate hike, which was in line market expectations, took the benchmark overnight interest rate to between 5.25% and 5.50% - the highest level since around the global financial crisis in 2007-2009.

The Fed also left open the door for more rate hikes, stating that it would keep studying economic data as it determines "the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate" to reach its 2% inflation target.

During his press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said central bank staff are a U.S. recession, and "we do have a shot" for inflation to return to target without high levels of job losses.

"It was exactly what the market was anticipating, almost like a non-event with markets dead flat," said Lamar Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co in New Orleans.

"It's our sense that the way inflation data has been coming in and the way the Fed has been slowing the pace of hikes, that they're looking to stop," Villere added

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, rebounded shortly after the Fed announcement and was up 0.03%. In Europe, stocks .STOXX fell 0.53%, snapping a six-day winning run, with equities in Germany .GDAXI and France .FCHI shedding 0.49% and 1.35% respectively.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 lost steam and finished flat while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed lower, dragged down by mostly technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.23% to 35,520.12, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.02% to 4,566.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.12% to 14,127.28.

"Powell and the committee are taking a very data-dependent approach to future rate hikes," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "He kept very close to the script. It didn't sound as hawkish as some had feared and wasn't a strong message to push expectations one way or the other."

U.S. Treasury yields slipped in choppy trading after the Fed's rate decision. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down at 3.865%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, fell to 4.8433%.

The dollar edged lower against major currencies. The dollar index =USD fell 0.316%, with the euro EUR= up 0.33% to $1.109.

Oil prices settled lower as data showed U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected. Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled down 0.92% to $82.92 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 dropped 1.1% to $78.78.

Gold prices gained buoyed by a pullback in the dollar and bond yields. Spot gold XAU= added 0.5% to $1,973.53 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.50% to $1,968.90 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.