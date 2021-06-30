GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of jobs report

By Carolyn Cohn and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Global shares retreated from recent highs on Wednesday, as Asian markets grew jittery about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and Western markets awaited Friday's U.S. jobs report and what it might mean for monetary policy.

Asset markets have been buoyed over the past year by trillions of dollars of monetary and fiscal stimulus by central banks and governments around the world in response to the pandemic.

The success of vaccination rollouts in some places has fueled an economic recovery, and consumer confidence in June surged to 21-year-highs in Europe and 1-1/2-year-highs in the United States.

But fears over a sudden rise in inflation and the highly contagious Delta variant combined with investors taking gains as the first half of the year ended on Wednesday.

"The search for yield is a very powerful force. It doesn't have (a) narrative right now to stop," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

MSCI’s .MIWD00000PUS all-country world index, which tracks shares across 50 countries, shed 0.28%. It was still set for a fifth straight month of gains, and for a rise of more than 11% in the first half.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 134.39 points, or 0.39%, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.06 points, or 0.07%, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.63 points, or 0.09%. .N

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.77%. The German DAX .GDAXI fell 159.55, or 1.02%, and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 50.08, or 0.71%.

EYES ON PAYROLLS

Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. private payrolls increased 692,000 jobs in June, more than expected but less than the 886,000 jobs added in May.

That figure pushed the S&P 500 to near record highs on Wednesday. But markets are still focused on the more comprehensive U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures to come on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a gain of 690,000 jobs for June, up from 559,000 in May. But the variation among the 63 estimates was large, ranging from 400,000 to more than a million.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose to yield 1.4426%, from 1.48%

The dollar =USD rose 0.357%, headed for its biggest monthly rise since November 2016. The dollar has gained about 2.6% against a basket of currencies this month, partly in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt.

A "very optimistic" Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday said it may need to start dialing down its massive asset purchase program as soon as this year to allow the option of raising interest rates by late 2022.

The euro EUR= was down 0.37% to $1.1851, while Britain's pound GBP= was last trading at $1.3807, down 0.20% on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.45% versus the greenback to 111.03 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.11% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.07%. Chinese blue chips .CSI300 added 0.65%.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling outbreaks of COVID-19 and tightening restrictions, and Spain and Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British tourists.

Oil prices were heading for monthly and quarterly gains after some data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking. O/R

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.36% to $73.24 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $75.08, up 0.43% on the day.

Gold headed for its largest monthly decline since November 2016. Spot gold XAU= added 0.2% to $1,765.16 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.13% to $1,765.10 an ounce. GOL/

