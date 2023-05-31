GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, U.S. yields fall ahead of debt ceiling vote

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as bearish sentiment dominated markets, with investors focused on a much-anticipated vote in Congress on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan deal that would lift the $31.4 trillion ceiling and allow the government to avert a default.

The bill faces a potentially tricky path through the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority. It is unclear how many House Democrats will back it.

"The jitters are expected as there is a very small chance there could be an issue with the vote later tonight," said Ryan Detrick, chief markets strategist at Carson Group.

"We don't anticipate that, but until the final paper is signed on the president's desk some apprehension isn't abnormal," he said, adding that month-end profit taking was also underway.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 1.13%. European stocks .STOXX shed 1.15%.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were lower, led by technology, financials, consumer discretionary and industrials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.82% to 32,772.19, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.89% to 4,168.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.86% to 12,904.83.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields moved lower US10YT=RRto 3.6541%.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.