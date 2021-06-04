GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities climb, dollar drops as U.S. jobs data ease inflation fright

Dollar drops; Gold rebounds

Indexes: S&P rose 0.85%; Dow up 0.44%, Nasdaq gains 1.47%

U.S. nonfarm payrolls disappoints at 559,000

Stronger reading would have prompted stimulus cut fears

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

New throughout

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Friday and oil and gold marched higher while the dollar fell after a solid but not blow-out U.S. monthly jobs report made investors less worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve would rein in monetary stimulus soon.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data showed 559,000 jobs were created last month, a sharp increase in hiring from April but below the 650,000 expected from a Reuters poll of analysts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.39% after hitting a record high this week. MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 50 countries across the globe, gained 0.71%.

A stronger-than-expected jobs report would have heightened worries that the Fed might contemplate paring back its bond-buying program and raising interest rates.

"This lower payrolls number should keep investor concerns about inflation muted – as long as the job market remains depressed, it's hard to see wage inflation jumping higher," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zaccarelli added that there may be some lingering concerns about overall price inflation as the Fed keeps rates lower for longer amid unprecedented fiscal stimulus.

Market whispers had been for a stronger number, analysts said.

On Wall Street, Microsoft MSFT.O lifted the S&P 500 .SPX, followed by Apple AAPL.O, as the index gained 35.55 points, or 0.85%, to 4,228.4, marking an overall near-record jump of more than 12% this year. Those technology firms account for more than 5% of the MSCI's all-country index's weight.

Shares for Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Facebook FB.O, Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Tesla TSLA.O also were up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 153.51 points, or 0.44%, to 34,730.55 while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 200.28 points, or 1.47%, to 13,814.79.

So-called "meme stocks" continued their wild ride, with AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N shares little changed but on track to nearly double for the week.

Analysts say investors were watching progress for proposed U.S. infrastructure spending. President Joe Biden was meeting with the main Republican negotiator on Friday in an effort to craft a deal that can satisfy their sharply divided camps.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in an interview with CNBC welcomed a "good, solid" jobs report and predicted more Americans would get back to work in coming months as the pandemic wanes with increased vaccinations.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 20/32 in price to yield 1.5602%, from 1.627%, while euro zone bond yields edged lower with investors looking for clues about the Fed's bond-buying tapering discussions.

Oil rose, with Brent topping $72 a barrel for the first time since 2019, as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about a patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollouts around the globe.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.357%, with the euro EUR= up 0.31% to $1.2162.

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in April as a global semiconductor shortage weighed on production of motor vehicles and electrical equipment, appliances and components.

TAPER TALK

Investors have been parsing economic data to gauge whether inflation could prove sticky enough to force the Fed's hand on tapering.

"Will prolonged, low-wage inflation allow for a longer period of low, overall price inflation to reign? Or will a Fed that is slow to raise rates - because they are concerned about a weak labor market - create a higher-than-expected overall inflation regime? It's hard to know in advance, but we are all watching the experiment in real time and the consequences for all of us are high," added Independent Advisor Alliance's Zaccarelli.

Spot gold XAU= added 1.1% to $1,890.65 an ounce after a 2% tumble on Thursday, its biggest since February.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Stock market loves the U.S. jobs picturehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3z4dXCI

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((Katanga.Johnson@tr.com | +1(202)579-4165 | @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.