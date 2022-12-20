GLOBAL MARKETS-Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were trying get into a festive mood on Wednesday, and managed small gains with even Japan's Nikkei lifting off a two-month low it hit following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.2%, paring earlier losses of around 1%. Gold miners in Australia led a 1.3% jump for the S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO.

Wall Street snapped a four-day losing streak overnight and S&P 500 futures ESc1 rose 0.5% in Asia trade. .N

On Tuesday the Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened its trading band for 10-year government bond yields JP10YTN=JBTC from 25 basis points (bps) either side of zero to 50 bps.

That triggered a leap in the yen, which had spent most of the year sliding because of Japan's low yields, selling in Japan's stock market and a selloff for bonds around the world.

The resultant drop for the U.S. dollar has spot gold XAU= prices testing six-month peaks and gold miners riding high. Newcrest NCM.AX rose 6% in Sydney and smaller names even more. Global miners BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 2%.

Spot gold bought $1,816 an ounce. GOL/

"The tone is good, we're having our little version of a Santa Claus rally," said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Argonaut Securities in Perth, referring to typical late-December gains as markets drift toward the year end.

The yen JPY=EBS mostly held on to large gains from Tuesday, at 132.09 per dollar, and traders were getting positioned for further dollar losses.

Some of the major drivers of dollar gains - an ever weaker yen, a struggling Chinese yuan and outsized rises in U.S. yields - are starting to shift. The euro EUR=EBS held at $1.0625, not far from last week's six-month high. FRX/

Bond markets were kept under pressure as the last big central bank anchoring its bond market starts to loosen its iron grip on yields.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose four bps to a three-week high of 3.722%. Japanese 10-year yields rose 5.5 bps to 0.45%, close to the BOJ's 0.5% ceiling. JP/

Brent crude futures LCOc1 hovered at $80.24 a barrel.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.