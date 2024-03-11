GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe's stocks fall from record highs, inflation data in focus

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - European stock indexes fell from recent record highs on Monday, and Wall Street looked set for losses, as traders grappled with an uncertain economic outlook and waited for U.S. inflation data later in the week.

At 1236 GMT, the MSCI World Equity index was down 0.3%, having hit a new all-time high on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600, which also hit an all-time high on Friday, was down 0.5% .STOXX. London's FTSE 100 was down 0.5% .FTSE and Germany's DAX was down 0.7% .GDAXI.

Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi, said Monday's downturn could be due to uncertainty about the economic outlook, and high valuations in stocks.

"There are some elements on the macro outlook that are maybe not as clear as one was willing to believe," she said.

Last week, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank policymakers raised expectations that interest rate cuts will begin in summer, helping push stock indexes to new highs.

But Wall Street futures on Monday pointed to a pullback, with Nasdaq e-minis down 0.6% NQcv1 and S&P 500 e-minis down 0.5% EScv1.

"We believe it's all priced for perfection and the reality might be slightly different."

Tuesday's U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for February is forecast to rise 0.4% for the month and keep the annual pace steady at 3.1%. Core inflation is seen rising 0.3%, which will nudge the annual pace down to the lowest since early 2021 at 3.7%.

The U.S. 10-year yield was down by around one basis point at 4.0807% US10YT=RR.

Euro zone government bond yields were mostly slightly higher, with German 10-year yield up by one basis point at 2.281% DE10YT=RR after last week seeing its biggest weekly fall since December.

The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1% at 102.76=USD, having dropped more than 1% last week, and the euro was steady at $1.09355EUR=EBS.

The dollar was down 0.2% against the yen, with the pair at 146.845JPY=EBS.

Data released on Monday showed Japan was not in recession after economic growth was revised up to an annualised 0.4% for the December quarter.

Chinese stocks gained after data over the weekend showed a bounce in inflation.

Oil prices were down, having fallen last week due to concerns about slow demand in China. Brent futures were down 0.3% at $81.83 a barrel LCOc1, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 0.4% at $77.69 a barrel CLc1.

The decline in the dollar and bond yields has been supportive of non-yielding gold which gained 4.5% last week and was flat at $2177.9 an ounce >.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a new all-time high at $72,259 BTC=.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft Editing by Ros Russell and Christina Fincher)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.