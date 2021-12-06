GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, U.S. futures stage tentative rebound

By Julien Ponthus

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European stocks opened higher on Monday while U.S. futures also traded in the black in a tentative rebound from last week when the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy rocked global markets.

Optimism in Europe overcame a rough session in Asia where the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost almost 1%.

China's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves in an attempt to revive economic growth while the region has seen a series of corporate setbacks after ride-hailing giant Didi DIDI.N decided to withdraw from its New York listing last week.

Shares in China's Evergrande 3333.HK plunged 20% after the developer said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

Another giant, Alibaba 9988.HK dropped more than 5% after announcing it would reorganise its e-commerce businesses while U.S. regulatory opposition to the sale of Softbank-owned chip firm Arm pushed the Japanese conglomerate 8% lower.

The mood was more upbeat moving West with the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX up 0.7% and S&P 500 futures ESc1 adding 0.5%.

Ten-year U.S. yields US10YT=RR were also rising back above 1.38% after losing almost 13 basis points last week.

November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

As uncertainty runs high over the human and economic cost expected from the Omicron variant, investors are focusing on rising U.S. inflation which could prevent the Fed from coming to the rescue should market mayhem re-emerge.

"By severely limiting the FOMC's ability to respond to downside risks posed by Omicron, inflation has effectively destroyed the Fed put," Jefferies analysts said in note.

Inflation is "now the dominant driver of not only rates, but all risk assets", they added as traders wait for Friday's U.S. consumer price report.

The U.S. dollar index =USD ticked up 0.05% in European morning trading after hitting brief 13-month peaks against the Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars NZD=D3 which both later rebounded.

The euro eased a touch to $1.1289 EUR=, still well above its recent trough at $1.1184.

Bitcoin was down 2.8% and was last at $48,060. It hit a low of $41,967 over the weekend as profit-taking and macro-economic concerns prompted nearly $1 billion worth of selling across cryptocurrencies.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.O/R

Brent LCOc1 climbed $1.74 to $71.61 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 added $1.85 to $68.11 per barrel.

Gold prices XAU= edged 0.15% lower, pressured by the resilient dollar.

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.