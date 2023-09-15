GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks set for best week in months, US mood turns cautious

By Naomi Rovnick and Kevin Buckland

LONDON/TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European stocks were set for their best weekly performance in two months, buoyed by hopes that the European Central Bankis ending its rate rise cycleand data that suggested China's wobbly economy may be regaining some momentum.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index .STOXX, which rose 1.5% on Thursday, gained a further 0.7% on Friday to put it on track for a 2.1% weekly gain, the most since the week ending July 14.

But futures trading suggested Wall Street equities would not extend the rally, as the mood in New York remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week and investors weighed divergent outlooks for the U.S. and euro zone.

Still, markets clung to hopes that the ECB, as the euro zone economy weakens, will wait for more evidence its monetary tightening so far has slowed the economy and then tilt towards rate cuts.

Also bolstering European investors' risk appetite on Friday, data showed Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August topped economists' expectations, though its property slump deepened, threatening to undercut a flurry of support measures.

Meanwhile, yields on euro zone government bonds rose on Friday DE10YT=RR after sharp drops on Thursday, suggesting debt investors were less sanguine on the outlook for ECB policy.

U.S. S&P 500 futures EScv1 pointed to a 0.1% rise on Friday, after the cash index .SPX rose 0.8% on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note, which moves inversely to the price of the debt and tracks interest rate expectations, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 5.01%.

A gauge of the dollar's performance against major currencies also stuck close to a six-month peak it had reached overnight.

Traders are betting the Fed will leave its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% next week. But the possibility that the central bank will keep rates at that level for months to come as the economy avoids a long-predicted recession is dulling the allure of U.S. government bonds for now.

In currency markets, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% to $1.066, as it clawed its way off an overnight trough of $1.0632, the lowest level since March 20.

In commodities, Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.6%, to $90.68 per barrel.

