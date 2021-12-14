GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares gain as 'buy the dip' trumps Omicron fears

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, bucking the weakness in Asia and on Wall Street, as investors looked beyond the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and sought to buy any dip in stock prices ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week.

Despite fears that the Omicron variant is leading to another round of government restrictions that will slow economic growth, stock markets have held up well and rebounded fast - the S&P 500 last week enjoyed its strongest week since early February.

There is plenty for investors to be nervous about ahead of a series of central bank meetings including from the Federal Reserve, when traders are poised for policymakers to signal the pace of interest rate rises needed to curb inflation, as well as from the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

But investors appear happy to 'buy the dip' and move back into stocks, although volumes have also been lower in recent weeks with many traders reluctant to take on new positions before year end after a very strong rally in 2021.

"Everyone has their hands in their pockets at the moment, first because of the major (central bank) events that are coming up and also because most people had a fairly successful year and don't want to blow it at the end of the year," said Colin Asher, Senior Economist at Japanese bank Mizuho.

By 0900 GMT, the EURO STOXX 50 .STOXX was 0.42% higher. German shares .GDAXI gained 0.36% and Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE climbed 0.53%. That followed falls across European markets on Monday when a Wall Street selloff hit sentiment.

Wall Street futures rose on Tuesday ESc1.

Asian shares didn't fare so well. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.73%, as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) trimmed its growth forecast for developing Asia, reflecting risks brought on by the new virus variant.

China's CSI300 index .CSI300 dropped 0.67%, after health authorities in Tianjin detected the country's first Omicron case.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI weakened 1.55%, also dragged down by persistent concerns over the health of China's property sector.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS was unchanged on the day.

ELEVATED VOLATILITY

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to signal a faster wind-down of its $120 billion a month bond buying programme to fight a high rate of inflation, which could move it one step closer to raising interest rates.

The dollar edged marginally higher ahead of the upcoming meetings.

The dollar index =USD was last at 96.382 while versus the euro EUR= it stood $1.1284. The euro is seen as vulnerable given expectations the Fed will tighten policy faster than the ECB.

"Volatility will remain elevated throughout all of (these) decisions from the Fed, ECB, and BOE," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were heightened after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a "tidal wave" of new cases, and the World Health Organization said it poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection.

Oil futures reversed earlier falls as OPEC predicted in its monthly report that the Omicron variant's impact on fuel demand would be mild.

Brent LCOc1 futures were 58 cents, or 0.77% higher at $74.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 increased 54 cents, or 0.76%, to $71.82.

Oil prices remain way off levels above $85 a barrel seen in mid-October before the variant was discovered.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield traded 1 basis point higher at 1.436% after falling on Monday US10YT=RR as traders positioned for a hawkish Fed. US/

