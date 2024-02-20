GLOBAL MARKETS-European, Japanese shares hover close to record highs, China rate cut draws shrugs

China slashes mortgage rates; yuan steady, stocks edge higher

By Tom Westbrook and Alun John

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European shares teetered just shy of all-time highs on Tuesday, while euro zone wage data did little to jolt struggling government bonds, and Asian shares slipped as a record rate cut in China failed to excite investors.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 benchmark .STOXXwas steady on the day, but after its recent run up remains less than 1% from its record peak hit in early 2022, and Japan's Nikkei .N225 backed away from its flirtation with the index's 1989 all time high, closing 0.3% lower. .T.EU

Futures for the S&P 500 ESc1dipped 0.3%; the index .SPX is already in uncharted territory. [.N]

"When you look at the bigger picture, we’ve put a tremendous amount of mileage behind us, the front end is much closer to fair value than at the beginning of the year, and closer to what the central banks tell us what they will do," said Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

But the generally better than expected economic data has been good news for shares.

On Tuesday, British lender Barclays BARC.L rose 4% after it published earnings and laid out a plan to revive its flagging share price, and Walmart WMT.N gained in pre market trading after its earnings and announcing it would buy smart-TV maker Vizio. VZIO.N

In other premarket moves, Discover Financial DFS.N shares rose 13% after U.S. lender Capital One's planned $35.3 billion acquisition of the credit card issuer.

China's five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 3.95%, bigger than the five to 15 bp cuts forecast by economists. The one-year rate was left at 3.45%, helping blue chips .CSI300 to finish the day up 0.2%, after an earlier fall, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI to rise 0.6%. .SS

The Aussie dollar, AUD=D3 a favourite proxy for China's fortunes, barely moved and iron ore futures - sensitive to demand from Chinese construction - slid 3%. AUD/IRONORE/

"This is the largest rate cut to the 5 year LPR that we have seen," said David Chao,global marketstrategist at Invesco.

Leaving one-year rates on hold, however, sends the signal that Beijing is still being selective on the policy front and "has not fully pivoted to broad-based easing," Chao said.

The yuan CNY=CFXS touched its lowest in three months in early trade before steadying at 7.1979 in the European morning. [CNY/]

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR, up 10 basis points last week dropped 2 bps to 4.27%, on returning from a one day holiday. The dollar was strong enough to hold above 150 yen JPY=EBS. US/FRX/

In commodities, Brent crude futures LCOc1dropped around 1% to $82.76 a barrel. Gold XAU=rose 0.46% to $2,026.7 an ounce. O/RGOL/

Soft commodities started the week on the back foot with wheat futures Wv1 dropping to the weakest level in three months on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies. Short-covering lifted soybean futures Sv1 to one-week highs. GRA/

(Editing by Stephen Coates, Ros Russell and Chizu Nomiyama)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

