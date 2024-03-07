GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe awaits ECB illumination after BOJ lights up yen

By Marc Jones

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Europe was waiting for the European Central Bank to shine some light on its interest rate cut plans on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted it is getting closer to a move again and the BOJ gave the yen a lift with talk of lifting Japanese rates.

While stock .EU and bond market GVD/EU traders were in pre-ECB press conference holding patterns, FX dealers were shoving the Japanese currency JPY=EBS toward its strongest day of the year with 1% jumps against both the dollar and euro. FRX/

Japanese workers' nominal pay in January grew 2%, data showed. The country's major employment union has also won big pay hikes in 2024 wage talks, while BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa signalled her conviction that conditions for phasing out negative rates were now falling into place.

With economists speculating that could now happen as soon as this month, the yen roared up to 147.90 per dollar JPY=EBS and 161.22 to the euro EURJPY=EBS, which for both was the highest in at least three weeks. /FRX

Attention has already turned though to the ECB. It has just announced a widely expected decision to keep the key euro zone interest rate steady at a record 4.0%, but its 1345 GMT press conference was awaited for clues on cuts.

Isabelle Vic-Philippe, a euro zone bond fund manager at Amundi, said markets were now "close to fair value" pricing in 3-4 ECB reductions this year starting in June.

One of the questions both she and many investors have though is whether the ECB or the Fed will be the first out of the blocks.

"I think the ECB can afford to cut a bit earlier if they are convinced the Fed will follow shortly afterwards," Vic-Philippe said. "My question (for ECB head Christine Lagarde) would be: Where do you think the neutral rate for the ECB now stands?," she added referring to where they could end up settling at.

The Frankfurt-based central bank also published new staff macroeconomic projections that pruned back both its inflation and growth forecasts for this year.

Financial market futures are almost fully priced in for a first rate cut in June, with a total easing of 88 basis points expected for all of this year. 0#ECBWATCH

FED WATCH

Wall Street futures were edging higher ahead of more U.S. economic data and commentary from Fed chief Jerome Powell.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Powell stuck to the script by saying the bank still expects to cut rates later this year even though continued progress on inflation "is not assured". .N

That kept bets of a U.S. rate cut in June alive at an 84% probability. Longer-term bond yields slipped, the dollar fell, gold prices hit a record high and oil had jumped on Wednesday.

"There was nothing particularly surprising within Fed Chair Powell's prepared monetary policy testimony to Congress," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

"More data is required, but with more evidence of a cooling jobs market we still think they can cut rates from June."

Indeed, data showed U.S. private payrolls increased slightly less than expected in February, although the report does not have a strong correlation with the official non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.

There was little cheer in markets to the better than expected China trade figures overnight in Asia, however, after an official from the state planner flagged the upside surprise a day earlier.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 fell 0.4%, weighed by a 3.3% plunge in the healthcare sector .CSIHCSI on the that a U.S. bill targeting Chinese biotech companies like BGI and WuXi AppTec 603259.SS was moving ahead.

The sharp rally in the yen had also seen the Nikkei .N225 slide back 1.4% after it had hit a fresh all-time high earlier in the session, while in emerging markets Egypt's currency was taking a breather after its fourth major devaluation in two years on Wednesday. .T

That combined with a whopping 600 basis-point interest rate hike had helped Cairo land an $8 billion dollar IMF deal that should put worries about a potential sovereign debt default to bed for a good while at least.

Commodity prices gyrated on the weaker dollar. Gold prices XAU= rose 0.4% to $2,156.49, another record high.

Oil prices were mostly lower, however, having jumped 1% the previous session. Brent LCOc1 drifted back to $82.27 a barrelO/R, while bitcoin BTC= hovered near record highs at $66,361 in the sizzling cryptocurrency markets.

ECB's latest economic forecasts are due https://reut.rs/3uQQGHe

Dodging default https://reut.rs/3uYmtWN

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net X/Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.