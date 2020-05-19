US Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Italian bonds cheer EU recovery fund plan

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The euro and Italian government bonds continued on Tuesday to cheer German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery fund, though stock markets were suffering from fatigue after their best day in months.

By Marc Jones

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The euro and Italian government bonds continued on Tuesday to cheer German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery fund, though stock markets were suffering from fatigue after their best day in months.

There was still a sense of optimism after Monday's news that early-stage tests on a possible COVID-19 vaccine had also proved encouraging but the momentum was shifting.

Europe's STOXX 600 index .STOXX gave up an early rise to slip 0.4% after surging 4% in the previous session, oil began to tread water O/R and safe-haven U.S. government bonds were making ground in debt markets. GVD/EUR

"The Franco-German proposals are ambitious, targeted and, of course, welcome," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said of Monday's plan, which would move the EU in the direction of a so-called 'transfer union'.

The euro EUR=EBS was buying $1.0932, having gained about 1% against the dollar since the plan was announced. /FRX It was also up near a two-month high against the Swiss franc, while the cost of betting against the euro was falling.

After a sizeable fall in Italian borrowing costs, Spanish and Portuguese yields led the moves lower on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley's economists called the Franco-German proposal a "powerful common response, helping to mitigate the risk of a southern slump."

The Spanish 10-year yield fell 9 basis points to 0.715%, the lowest since early April ES10YT=RR, while Portuguese bond yields hit their lowest since March 31, down 12 bps on the day at 0.78% PT10YT=RR.

Italian yields were between 2 and 8 bps lower on the day. The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602% IT10YT=RR, its lowest since April 9 at one point.

"It was a meaningful breakthrough but it is not going to be plain sailing from here," said Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at Lombard Odier, citing resistance already voiced by a sizeable number of northern EU countries.

In the equity markets, Wall Street's S&P 500 futures ESc1 were down 0.4% after Monday's strong rally. .N

Asia had followed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS jumped 1.8% to two-week highs and Japan's Nikkei .N225 had added nearly 2%.

In the commodity markets, profit-taking pruned Brent's early gains, though the rally looked broadly intact amid signs that producers are cutting output just as demand picks up.

Brent LCOc1 last stood 0.5% higher at $35 a barrel, after touching its highest since April 9. U.S. WTI was at $32.50. Gold was little changed at $1,731 an ounce.

Tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus https://graphics.reuters.com/CHINA-HEALTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)207 542 9033; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular