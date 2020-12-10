GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs as ECB adds stimulus, U.S. stocks slip

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Thursday as the European Central Bank rolled out yet more stimulus measures to lift the currency bloc out of a double-dip recession, while the S&P 500 ended slightly lower following an increase in weekly U.S. jobless claims.

Energy shares were sharply higher, with oil prices climbing nearly 3% and Brent rising above $50 a barrel for the first time since early March, fueled by hopes of a faster demand recovery.

The ECB expanded its debt purchase scheme and agreed to provide banks with even more ultra-cheap liquidity as long as they keep passing the cash onto companies. It said it is monitoring the euro's exchange rate with regard to its possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook.

Strategists said the level of the measures may ensure that current monetary accommodation will be extended well into 2022.

Sterling weakened as investors became more cautious about the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

The euro was EUR=up 0.49% to $1.214, while sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3295, down 0.75% on the day.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow ended lower as the jump in jobless claims pointed to a stalling labor market recovery, though focus remained on stimulus talks.

A U.S. Senate vote on a stopgap measure to keep the government running could slip to the Friday deadline, as a top Democrat suggested wrangling over a spending package and coronavirus aid could drag on through Christmas.

"We are in a bit of a trough, we've hit a valley right now and it’s all based on accelerating through this," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"We need that announcement, without that announcement we are going to have volatility through the end of the year, without a doubt."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.55 points, or 0.23%, to 29,999.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.72 points, or 0.13%, to 3,668.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 66.86 points, or 0.54%, to 12,405.81.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.44% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.03%.

In the bond market, strong demand for the $24 billion in 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds on auction drove longer-dated yields lower and the yield curve flatter.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR fell to session lows after the auction and was last down 5.3 basis points to 1.636%. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell 3.3 basis points to 0.908%.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose $1.39, or 2.8%, to settle at $50.25 a barrel, gaining for a third day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 gained $1.26, or 2.8%, to settle at $46.78.

Spot gold prices XAU= were slightly lower.

