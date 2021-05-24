GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities rally, dollar falls as inflation concerns grow

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Monday while the dollar traded near four-month lows against major currencies as investors eye upcoming U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy.

Market participants were gearing up for U.S. personal consumption data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure - on Thursday, and a potential tapering of asset purchases in the face of strong economic data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dipped to one-week lows, while safe-haven gold inched higher.

"The market is taking a deep breath and is coming to terms with inflation," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.66% to 706.20. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 added 0.10% to close at 1,715.51, with technology stocks helping the index hover near record highs.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.54%, to 34,393.98, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.99%, to 4,197.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC or 1.41%, to 13,661.17.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.1% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei .N225 added 0.2% and Chinese blue chips edged up .CSI300 0.4%.

Emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.16% after Belarusian authorities on Sunday forced an airliner to land and arrested an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

After the strong growth shown by Friday's surveys of the global services sectors, all eyes will be on U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures this week.

A high core inflation reading would ring alarm bells and could revive talk of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.

"The market was afraid that the Fed will get behind the curve with tapering but that doesn't seem to be the case with commodity prices stabilizing," Hayes said.

The dollar index =USD moved around the 90 mark, down 0.2% on the day in afternoon trading in New York, slightly above a four-month low of 89.646 on Friday.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.6046% US10YT=RR from 1.632% late on Friday.

Oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday as a demand bump fueled by COVID-19 vaccination drives gave traders optimism that the market can absorb any Iranian oil that would come on the market if Western talks with Tehran lead to the lifting of sanctions.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1settled up $2.02, or 3%, at $68.46 a barrel, while July U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1ended at $66.05 a barrel, up $2.47, or 3.9%.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.11% at $1,882.3100 per ounce at 4:35 p.m ET.

Digital currencies bounced back on Monday, regaining ground lost during a weekend sell-off that was sparked by renewed signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last up 12% at approximately $39,400, erasing losses of 7.5% from a day earlier. Second-largest cryptocurrency ether ETH= jumped nearly 19% to $2,491 after slumping more than 8% on Sunday to near a two-month low.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dan Grebler)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.