Global Markets Drop After Powerful Wall Street Rally

Most global stock markets lost ground, slipping back as traders assessed how quickly the world economy can reopen with the global coronavirus pandemic slowing but still spreading.

Most Asian markets retreated, with the Nikkei 225 ending 1.2% lower in Tokyo and the Kospi Composite losing 0.9% in Seoul. The Shanghai Composite, however, rose 0.5% as the People’s Bank of China cut the one-year lending rate by 20 basis points.

After rising 7.9% over the last two weeks, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down by 0.8%%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, fell 460 points, or 1.9%, after surging Friday in response to indications that a Gilead Sciences drug could help virus-hit patients.

Jim Reid, a Deutsche Bank strategist, calculated that the world economy will lose $9 trillion relative to pre-Covid trends by the end of 2021. Global central banks, however, have injected an annualized $23.4 trillion into the financial system.

“Clearly they won’t keep up that pace of liquidity injections unless economies fall even further but could you really have a situation in one-two months’ time where economies are still struggling to fully open and yet equity markets are back at record highs,” he wrote.

Discussions about reopening the U.S. economy continue, with a key question being the lack of testing conducted so far. Europe’s slow and relatively uncoordinated reopening continues, with Germany on Monday allowing small shops to take in customers.

The European Council this week is expected to announce a recovery fund, though key questions remain over funding. Separately, the Financial Times reported European Central Bank officials have held high-level talks about creating a eurozone bad bank to remove billions of euros in toxic debts from lenders’ balance sheets, but the European Commission has so far rejected it.

In the U.S., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are close to a deal to boost the small-business lending fund.

Earnings season ramps up to a higher gear this week.

“The bottom-up news may dominate now, with the focus more on company statements than the reported numbers,” said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt in London.

