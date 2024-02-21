GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar steady, stocks slip ahead of Nvidia results

By Herbert Lash and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Global stocks slipped on Wednesday ahead of highly anticipated results from chipmaker Nvidia, while the dollar seesawed as investors await minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for insight into potential interest rate cuts.

Steps by Chinese authorities to prop up economic growth in the world's largest raw materials consumer revived doubts about the growth outlook, which weighed on crude oil and iron ore.

In Europe, stocks traded lower as shares in HSBCHSBA.L tumbled 8.6% after the region's largest bank reported a record annual profit that nonetheless missed analyst expectations.

The day's focus is on Nvidia NVDA.O, whose earnings are slated to be released after the U.S. market close. Results and its outlook could determine equity sentiment for weeks to come as AI-related stocks have driven much of this year's rally.

"Nvidia is going to have to absolutely crush earnings and crush earnings expectations and probably deliver an above expectations outlook for that stock to continue to move higher," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

If Nvidia, up 40% so far this year as of Tuesday's close, only marginally meets or beats expectations, it will suffer dramatically as investors are looking for an excuse to pull back, at least in Big Tech, he said.

"If Nvidia's report is lackluster and kicks off a decline in big tech or the overall S&P 500 by 5%-10%, I wouldn't change my outlook. That would be healthy for the market," Saglimbene said.

Nvidia, the third-largest company by market cap in the S&P 500, was down about 2.1%. The company is expected to post more than a three-fold surge in fourth-quarter revenue on robust demand for its AI chips, which dominate the market.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.30% to 745.92, while in Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 .STOXX index slid 0.29%, pulled lower by HSBC.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.24%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC slid 0.66%.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting in January will not capture last week's data on inflation, which revealed enough of an uptick to prompt investors to rethink when the Fed might cut interest rates.

A slim majority of economists polled by Reuters now expects the Fed to start cutting rates in June, farther out than market expectations last month of a first cut in March.

Markets now expect 91.5 basis points of cuts from the Fed this year, closer to the U.S. central bank's own projection of 75 bps of easing - or half the 150 bps of cuts priced in by traders at the start of the year.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 0.2 basis points to 4.273%. The two-year's yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis points to 4.6061%.

The changing rates outlook has boosted the dollar and kept the yen, which is extremely sensitive to U.S. rates, near three-month lows.

The dollar index =USD was down 0.01% at 104.03, with the euro EUR= up 0.0% at 1.0811. The dollar strengthened 0.09% at 150.12 against the Japanese yen JPY=.

Sterling shrugged off Britain's highest ever monthly budget surplus in January and traded flat on the day.

Meanwhile, Chinese blue-chip stocks posted a 1.4% gain on the day .CSI300, a day after the biggest reduction yet in the nation's benchmark mortgage rate as authorities stepped up efforts to support the property market.

"Regulators are cautious and taking a gradual approach, with the possibility of introducing further measures if needed," said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director of Asia/China Growth Equities of GAM Investments.

"The market sentiment has improved slightly, but the sustainability relies more on improvements in economic activities and corporate earnings."

In commodities, U.S. crude CLc1 gained 0.16% to $77.16 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 rose to $82.43 per barrel on the day.

Iron ore futures declined for a third consecutive session on Wednesday to their lowest in nearly four months.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 3.98% lower at 893 yuan ($124.29) per metric ton, the lowest close since Oct. 31, after a more than 5% drop the day before.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Anisha Sircar in Bangalore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Ros Russell, Barbara Lewis, William Maclean)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.